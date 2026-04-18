Inflammation relief made easy: 5 everyday ayurvedic habits to heal your body naturally

Here are 5 simple Ayurvedic habits to reduce inflammation naturally, boost overall health, and support your body's healing with easy everyday lifestyle changes.

Inflammation is the natural reaction of the body to injury or infection, and, however, when it occurs regularly, it may result in a variety of diseases, including digestive, fatigue, and joint pain. The Indian traditional system of medicine Ayurveda is based upon the idea of balancing the body, mind and lifestyle to make inflammation less inflammatory.

5 easy ayurvedic ways to lower inflammation

According to Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Ayurveda Expert, Mirasa Ayurveda, here are five easy Ayurvedic ways to reduce inflammation in your every day life:

1. Start your day with warm water

According to Ayurveda, good health begins with the digestion. Consuming a glass of warm water in the morning is one way of promoting the digestive system and cleansing the body of toxins (ama) which may cause inflammation. You can also put several drops of lemon juice or pinch of turmeric to enhance the anti-inflammatory properties. This easy practice helps maintain healthy gut health and preconditions a good mood in the morning.

2. Eat according to your body type (dosha)

Ayurveda considers that everybody possesses a distinct body type, called doshas Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Imbalances of these doshas may cause inflammation. Another example is that excess Pitta is mostly associated with heat and inflammation in the body. To counterbalance, eat cooling foods such as cucumbers, coconut water, and leafy greens, and avoid overly spicy, fried, and processed foods. It is important to eat fresh, seasonal, and homemade meals to decrease inflammation.

3. Use anti-inflammatory spices in your diet

Ayurvedic cooking is based on natural spices which not only add flavour but also help to heal. Turmeric, ginger, cumin, and coriander have been noted to be anti-inflammatory. In particular, turmeric is a source of curcumin, which is useful in relieving inflammation on a cellular level. It can make a positive change in the course of time and adding these spices to your daily meals or drinking herbal teas prepared with ginger or turmeric can easily impact the picture.

4. Practice regular oil massage (Abhyanga)

One Ayurvedic ritual is abhyanga, or self-massage using warm oil, which helps decrease inflammation and enhance circulation. Before taking a bath, you may use oils such as sesame or coconut and massage your body. The practice is vital in nourishing the skin, soothing the nervous system, and eliminating toxins. It is particularly useful in alleviating joint stiffness and muscle soreness, which tend to be associated with inflammation.

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5. Manage stress through yoga and meditation

One of the contributors of inflammation is chronic stress. Ayurveda emphasises the importance of mental balance in maintaining physical health. Basic exercises such as deep breathing, meditation, and gentle yoga may help to relax the mind and decrease stress hormones. Even 10-15 minutes per day can make you feel better and reduce the level of inflammation.

These Ayurvedic practices do not need radical changes to implement into your lifestyle. Even small and consistent measures, such as mindful eating, therapeutic spices, stress management, and more, can help a long way in lowering inflammation and enhancing your overall health in a natural manner.

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