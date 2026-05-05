How to stop snoring naturally: Ayurvedic expert reveals 5 proven ways to improve breathing during sleep

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 5, 2026 11:41 AM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr Mandeep Singh Basu
Snoring is not considered a minor problem in Ayurveda. Instead, it is often seen as a sign of a deeper internal imbalance, mainly linked to aggravated Kapha dosha and congestion in the Pranavaha Srotas (respiratory channels). According to Ayurvedic principles, snoring can be triggered by excess mucus, poor digestion (Mandagni), obesity, stress, and nasal blockages.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, Director, Mirasa Ayurveda, explained that Ayurveda does not focus on temporary relief. Instead, it aims to address the root cause of snoring by detoxifying the body, clearing blocked channels, and restoring dosha balance. A complete Ayurvedic approach to snoring may include Panchakarma therapies, herbal remedies, and lifestyle modifications.
Here are the top 5 Ayurvedic therapies that can help reduce snoring naturally:
Nasya is regarded as one of the best remedial measures for snoring induced due to nasal congestion or sinus blockage. In this therapy, medicinal oils like Anu Taila are poured into the nostrils. This helps lubricate the nasal passages, eliminate excess Kapha, and improve airflow. Routine nasya treatments will help strengthen your lungs, reduce any type of dryness or blockage caused by kapha accumulation, and allow you to breathe easier while you sleep.
Dhoompana is the inhalation of moderate herbal smoke from certain Ayurvedic herbs. This therapy helps remove throat congestion, dry up extra mucus, and open clogged channels. It is particularly effective for those who have a continual cold, sinus problems, or a sensation of heaviness in the throat, as major causes of snoring.
Vaman is a specialized Panchakarma process for the elimination of the excess of Kapha from the body by controlled therapeutic vomiting. Snoring is primarily caused due to the accumulation of Kapha. Vaman deeply detoxifies the body by eliminating the mucus from the respiratory and digestive system. This therapy is done only under the strict guidance of a professional and has proved to be quite beneficial for chronic situations.
Stress and irregular sleep patterns can also induce snoring. Shirodhara Warm medicinal oil is poured on the forehead to relax the nervous system and balance the Vata dosha. It induces deep relaxation, increases the quality of sleep, and lowers stress-induced snoring. This therapy works well for mental fatigue & sleeplessness.
Excess body fat can block body shrotas , cause obstruction in the airway, and induce snoring. Udwartana is a dry herbal powder massage that helps to reduce Kapha and Meda (fat tissue). It increases metabolism, stimulates weight reduction, and reduces heaviness of the body, hence making breathing during sleep easier.
In addition to these therapies, Ayurveda recommends modest lifestyle changes:
Snoring can be treated with Ayurveda by balancing dosha, detoxifying the body and enhancing respiratory health. Snoring can be reduced greatly or removed naturally by taking the help of therapies like Nasya, Dhoompana, Vaman, Shirodhara and Udwartana and by following suitable lifestyle management.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.