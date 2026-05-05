How to stop snoring naturally: Ayurvedic expert reveals 5 proven ways to improve breathing during sleep

Is there any Ayurvedic cure for snoring? Yes, there is! Scroll down to know how you can manage this problem without popping end number of pills and stay safe from antibiotic side effects as well.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 5, 2026 11:41 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Mandeep Singh Basu

Image credits by: Can Ayurveda help cure snoring? (Image created using AI)

Snoring is not considered a minor problem in Ayurveda. Instead, it is often seen as a sign of a deeper internal imbalance, mainly linked to aggravated Kapha dosha and congestion in the Pranavaha Srotas (respiratory channels). According to Ayurvedic principles, snoring can be triggered by excess mucus, poor digestion (Mandagni), obesity, stress, and nasal blockages.

Why Snoring Happens In Ayurveda: The Role Of Kapha Imbalance And Blocked Respiratory Channels

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, Director, Mirasa Ayurveda, explained that Ayurveda does not focus on temporary relief. Instead, it aims to address the root cause of snoring by detoxifying the body, clearing blocked channels, and restoring dosha balance. A complete Ayurvedic approach to snoring may include Panchakarma therapies, herbal remedies, and lifestyle modifications.

Here are the top 5 Ayurvedic therapies that can help reduce snoring naturally:

1. Nasya (Nasal Therapy)

Nasya is regarded as one of the best remedial measures for snoring induced due to nasal congestion or sinus blockage. In this therapy, medicinal oils like Anu Taila are poured into the nostrils. This helps lubricate the nasal passages, eliminate excess Kapha, and improve airflow. Routine nasya treatments will help strengthen your lungs, reduce any type of dryness or blockage caused by kapha accumulation, and allow you to breathe easier while you sleep.

2. Dhoompana (Herbal Smoking)

Dhoompana is the inhalation of moderate herbal smoke from certain Ayurvedic herbs. This therapy helps remove throat congestion, dry up extra mucus, and open clogged channels. It is particularly effective for those who have a continual cold, sinus problems, or a sensation of heaviness in the throat, as major causes of snoring.

3. Vaman (Therapeutic Vomiting)

Vaman is a specialized Panchakarma process for the elimination of the excess of Kapha from the body by controlled therapeutic vomiting. Snoring is primarily caused due to the accumulation of Kapha. Vaman deeply detoxifies the body by eliminating the mucus from the respiratory and digestive system. This therapy is done only under the strict guidance of a professional and has proved to be quite beneficial for chronic situations.

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4. Shirodhara (Treatment with a stream of oil)

Stress and irregular sleep patterns can also induce snoring. Shirodhara Warm medicinal oil is poured on the forehead to relax the nervous system and balance the Vata dosha. It induces deep relaxation, increases the quality of sleep, and lowers stress-induced snoring. This therapy works well for mental fatigue & sleeplessness.

5. Udwartana (Herbal Powder Massage)

Excess body fat can block body shrotas , cause obstruction in the airway, and induce snoring. Udwartana is a dry herbal powder massage that helps to reduce Kapha and Meda (fat tissue). It increases metabolism, stimulates weight reduction, and reduces heaviness of the body, hence making breathing during sleep easier.

What Lifestyle Habits Can Cure Snoring Issues?

In addition to these therapies, Ayurveda recommends modest lifestyle changes:

Exercise daily Keep your weight under control Don't have heavy, oily or dairy foods at night Maintain a consistent sleep routine Practice Pranayama (control of breath)

Snoring can be treated with Ayurveda by balancing dosha, detoxifying the body and enhancing respiratory health. Snoring can be reduced greatly or removed naturally by taking the help of therapies like Nasya, Dhoompana, Vaman, Shirodhara and Udwartana and by following suitable lifestyle management.

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