How to quit smoking naturally: Ayurvedic tips to deal with nicotine withdrawal and cravings

Know natural Ayurvedic ways to manage nicotine withdrawal, reduce smoking cravings, and support a smoother, healthier journey toward quitting tobacco.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 4, 2026 1:53 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Uma Shankar Sharma

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Smoking is one of the most prevalent addictions globally and quitting smoking can actually be difficult. The number one most difficult part is the fact that many of the sick effects of quitting smoking like craving cigarettes, feeling irritated, anxious, having headaches, and trouble concentrating are kind of annoying for quite a while. Though medical aid and counseling are significant, there are a few natural approaches which may assist in easing and handling the willpower to give up.

Ayurvedic tips for nicotine withdrawal

According to Dr. Uma Shankar Sharma, Ayurvedic expert, Kailash Institute of Naturopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga, here are few ayurvedic tips to deal with nicotine withdrawal:

Start your day with herbal detox drinks

Detoxification is a crucial aspect of ayurveda balanced systems as per its system of medicine. Morning warm water with lemon can help to clear toxins and improve digestion. Herbal teas using tulsi (holy basil), ginger or licorice root can also be beneficial for overall wellness and may aid in stepping down the desire for smoking.

Use herbs that support relaxation

Sleeplessness and anxiety are common symptoms of nicotine withdrawal. Some of the Ayurvedic herbs are used traditionally to calm the mind and balance the emotions. Characterizes adaptogenic activities of Ashwagandha that can assist the body to withstand stresses.

Practice deep breathing and meditation

Smoking not only damages the body, it impacts the mind as well. Breath Control or Pranayama plays an important role in Ayurveda for enhancing lung capacity and for lesser craving. Simple persistents like deep breathing from the abdomen or through alternate nostrils can be used to help calm down the nervous system.

Choose healthy foods to curb cravings

In Ayurveda it is advised to consume fresh and wholesome food to balance the body. The fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds can aid in keeping energy levels balanced and avoid unhealthy cravings. Adequate water intake is important throughout the day as dehydration can sometimes be confused with desire for nicotine.

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Be patient with the process

It takes time and determination to quit smoking. The information found here regarding Ayurvedic support may be helpful; however, it will work best when used in conjunction with a solid commitment to the cessation process and doctor's guidance if necessary. Each smoke free day brings a healthier future, better lung function and healthier health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Individuals trying to quit smoking should consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance and treatment options.