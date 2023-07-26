How To Get Healthy And Glowing Skin? These Ayuveda-Backed Foods Could Do The Trick

These Ayurveda-inspired ingredients can nourish your skin from within.

says Dr. Kriti Soni.

The statement 'You are what you eat' is something we have all heard about! This is what drives us to include more healthy ingredients in our diet. It reflects both on our physical health as well as skin health and if that's the case, the question arises: what diet is best for glowing skin? Well, the answer is simple, it is all about making mindful choices that satisfy our cravings while nourishing our skin from within. Here, Kapiva's R&D Head Dr. Kriti Soni has listed some foods backed by Ayurveda that can work wonders for your skin.

Understand Skin-Food Connection

Before diving into the type of food that helps heal the skin, let's first understand how it works.

Dr. Soni explained, "Our skin, being the largest organ of the body, consists of three layers: the epidermis, dermis, and hypodermis. While many skincare products focus solely on the outermost layer, Ayurveda recognizes the importance of nourishing all three layers for optimal skin health. By adopting Ayurvedic principles via various foods for skin, we can promote a healthy cellular structure, enhance collagen production, and support natural skin rejuvenation, resulting in a luminous and youthful appearance.

"Ayurveda emphasizes the use of 100 per cent natural ingredients to nourish and improve the quality of the skin," she added.

Foods for skin backed by Ayurveda

According to Dr. Soni, these Ayuveda-backed foods can work wonders for your skin:

Shatavari

Shatavari is an adaptogen known for its remarkable ability to balance stress levels in the body. By reducing stress, it helps detoxify the skin and minimise the impact of toxins. Additionally, Shatavari improves glutathione levels, a powerful antioxidant that helps achieve skin brightening. Including Shatavari in your diet can provide internal support for a healthy and glowing complexion.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate, a delicious fruit bursting with flavour, is also a skin-friendly ingredient. Rich in antioxidants, it helps protect the skin from free radical damage, which can accelerate the ageing process. Pomegranate also aids in providing hydration to the skin, keeping it moisturised and supple. Moreover, it supports the production of hyaluronic acid, a natural substance that helps maintain the skin's moisture and plumpness. Including pomegranate in your diet is a tasty way to nourish your skin from within.

Mulethi

Mulethi is a powerful ingredient known for reducing dark spots and pigmentation. It helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation by inhibiting excess melanin production in the body. By promoting a more even skin tone, Mulethi can help you achieve a clearer and more radiant complexion. Embracing Mulethi in your diet can be a natural approach to addressing pigmentation issues.

Rose

Roses are not only a symbol of beauty but also offer incredible benefits for the skin. Rich in vitamins A and C, roses help boost collagen production in the body. Collagen is essential for maintaining the skin's elasticity, firmness, and youthful appearance. By incorporating roses into your diet, such as through ingestible rose-infused skincare products, you can support your skin's collagen synthesis and promote a glowing complexion.

Take away

By incorporating these Ayurveda-inspired ingredients into your diet, you can nourish your skin from within and achieve a healthy, radiant, and youthful appearance. If you are a skincare enthusiast who is looking to make the correct choices that are good for skin health, it is time to include these foods in your skincare cabinets and achieve remarkable results.

