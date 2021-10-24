How Has Covid-19 Impacted The Outlook Of Consumers Regarding Ayurveda Related Wellness Products?

Covid-19 changed the way we used to live our life, and it also turned people's focus to health and Ayurveda. Read on to know more.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic taught us many things, including the need to focus on good health and a resilient immune system. This also entails that our best protection lies within our body, and what could be a better enabler of the same than the time-tested repository of the oldest healing science known to mankind Ayurveda. Amid the innumerable lifestyle changes triggered by the pandemic, the consumers have become extremely conscious about their overall health. They no longer want to use a product that would give instant results but cause long-term damage.

The Shift To Ayurveda In Covid Times

The need to discover alternative solutions that originate from nature propelled the shift toward Ayurvedic products. Even as the Indian Ayurvedic market exhibited strong growth in the period ranging from 2015 to 2020, it is expected to surge at a CAGR of over 15% between 2021 and 2026. The increased awareness of the virtues of ancient Ayurvedic herbs for complete wellness is a definite catalyst in the inclination toward Ayurveda-related wellness products.

From Skin To Hair, Ayurveda Has Solutions For Everything

Most of the hair, skin or wellness products available in the market are laced with ingredients or substances that are harmful not just for our body but the whole planet, including the environment in living beings. For example, parabens being cheap preservatives can be found in many products. There is a strong possibility of these parabens getting absorbed by the skin into our bloodstreams. And it's not just parabens but a score of other harmful substances like phthalates, fragrance, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Triclosan, etc. Ayurvedic products replace these menaces by combining age-old ancient herbs with natural ingredients like turmeric, Brahmi, carrot, rose, Indian gooseberry, curry leaves, among others.

Similar is the case with hair care products, especially hair colors, which most comprise Ammonia or its byproducts like Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine, and Triethanolamine, along with PPD, EDTA Resorcinol, synthetic fragrance, and sulfates. Whereas, the Ayurvedic hair care solutions consist of nature-based ingredients like arnica, aloe vera, hazelnut, carrot, etc. We, however, went a notch further to add the virtues of Brazilian rainforests with Ayurveda, with natural extracts such as Jenipapo, Henna, and Chamomile, among others.

It is the realization of the aforementioned facts and increases in concern for oneself that is primarily driving the changed outlook of consumers regarding Ayurveda-related wellness products. As a matter of fact, it is a phenomenon that can be witnessed across the world. We as a multinational brand can vouch for this as we ourselves expanded our presence beyond 40 odd countries to regions such as Columbia, South Africa, and also India posts the outbreak of the pandemic. We wouldn't have expedited our expansion had it not been for the ironically positive impact of the pandemic on the consumer preference and outlook globally.

(The article is contributed by Clelia Cecilia Angelon, founder & CEO, Surya Brasil)

