How Can Ayurveda Provide An Alternative To Chemical-Based Products? Expert Reveals

How Can Ayurveda Provide An Alternative To Chemical-Based Products?

Ayurveda is a holistic practice that has been part of Indian heritage for thousands of years. Shedding light on its importance, our expert reveals how it can provide an alternative to chemical-based products.

The market is flooded with skin and hair care products that are laden with harmful chemicals and toxins. In our tryst to groom and nurture ourselves, we often end up buying products that are actually not beneficial for us or the environment around us. Be it a hair oil, soap, shampoo, cream lotion, hair colours or conditioners, most available options have some of the other chemicals like sulphates, parabens, polyethylene glycols etc. On most occasions, these chemicals are used for ensuring instant results, but what's the use if it ends up giving long-term woes?

Heal Yourself In Nature's Lap With Ayurveda

The solution to this lies in nature and in the world of Ayurveda, which is considered the oldest healing science. While many misconstrue personal care with external beauty, it is more about its impact on the overall self. The path to holistic wellness goes not via enhancing the appearance with chemicals but nurturing and healing from within in a manner that there is no adverse impact on self or the environment.

If a product is Ayurvedic and vegan, it implies that the ingredients are botanically sourced and completely nature-oriented. In our own experience as an all-natural cruelty-free personal care solution provider, the power of age-old Ayurvedic herbs can even be enhanced by blending it with natural minerals and resources. For instance, our complete range comprises of Ayurvedic herbs, plant extracts and natural resources of Brazil and India, combined together through technology, like Aloe Vera, Arnica, Brazil Nut, Hazelnut, Carrot root extract, Amla and Jenipapo among others. The differences that such ingredients create are in terms of increased restorative benefits, boosted collagen production, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits.

This Holistic Practice Helps You Strike A Balance In Life

When we resorted to the power of Ayurveda and nature over 25 years ago, we vowed that we wouldn't use any animal extract on produce in our products. Thriving on the concept of veganism, our motto has always been to ensure no suffering on the part of any living being or nature per se while crafting our products.

If there has been one positive outcome of the pandemic, it has been that more number of consumers is now getting informed and parting ways with chemical-laden products that would leave harmful after effects. The best part is that the phenomenon is not confined to any geographical location. While we have experienced an increased affinity for Ayurvedic and natural solutions in over 40 countries that we were already present in, this altered preference also resulted in demand surging for newer regions like Columbia, South Africa etc.

Ayurveda definitely has survived the test of time, even in the era of technological disruptions and evolutions. The main factor behind it is that this old healing science lays emphasis on maintaining holistic health and wellness via striking a balance in diet, lifestyle and right formulation of age-old herbs with proven virtue of healing.

(The article is contributed by Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO of Surya Brasil)

