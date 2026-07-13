How can an Ayurvedic doctor tell if you're healthy just by looking at you: What your skin, eyes and tongue says about your health

Ayurveda wellness tips: Here is how a doctor tells you about your inner health just by looking at your face. Science says everything is hidden inside your skin, tongue and eyes. Read on to know more.

Medically Verified By: Dr Mandeep Singh Basu

5 Things Doctors Notice About Your Lifestyle Within Five Minutes of Meeting You

Long before lab reports come back, a trained eye can often read the story of your lifestyle. Ayurveda has practiced this kind of observation for centuries through Darshan (visual examination), Sparshan (touch), and Prashna (questioning) the three pillars of traditional diagnosis. Here are five things doctors and Ayurvedic practitioners alike often notice within the first few minutes.

5 Things Doctors Notice About Your Lifestyle Within Five Minutes of Meeting You

In this article, Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director Mirasa Ayurveda, tells us the first 5 things that a doctor notes minutes after meeting a patient.

1. The Quality of Your Skin and Complexion

A dull, dry or uneven skin tone is seldom merely cosmetic. In Ayurveda, skin reflects the health of *Rakta Dhatu* (blood tissue) and the health of the digestive system overall. Often when others look at your complexion, they are looking for signs of dryness, poor nutrient absorption or build-up of *Ama* (toxins) from slow digestion.

2. Your energy and Posture

The way you stand, the way you walk in, and the way you carry yourself say a lot. Slouching and fatigue are very often indicators of unbalanced *Vata dosha, * which is connected to the nervous system and mobility. Low energy is frequently one of the first symptoms that sleep is poor, stress is persistent, or patterns are irregular all of which are key focuses of Ayurvedic lifestyle assessments.

3. The Condition of Your Eyes and Tongue

In Ayurveda, the check of the tongue, or Jihva Pariksha, and the clearness of the eyes are very important. A coated tongue might be a sign of intestinal imbalance, and weary or puffy eyes usually indicate disrupted sleep or increased *Kapha* accumulation. These little things give practitioners a glimpse early into internal health, frequently before a single test is run.

4. Signs of Stress in Your Speech and Breathing

How quickly you speak, whether you're taking shallow breaths, or seeming scattered are all minor but telling cues. The breath (prana) is directly associated with mental and bodily equilibrium in Ayurveda. Rapid, shallow breathing or restless speech is generally seen as an indication of increased Vata and chronic stress not yet handled.

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5. Your Body Frame and Weight Distribution

Ayurveda classifies people into constitutional kinds Vata, Pitta and Kapha and the trained eye may typically spot irregularities in body form, weight distribution or muscle tone within minutes. If you see any strange weight fluctuations or asymmetries, they may indicate digestive abnormalities, hormonal imbalances, or lifestyle habits that have been ignored for some time.

Everything seems to be a quick observation that is, in fact, an ancient diagnostic tradition in Ayurveda, one that sees the body as a connected system of symptoms rather than as separate ones. These five minutes of observation mirror a central tenet of Ayurveda: the body is always communicating its state of balance if we just know how to look.