How Ayurveda Is Adapting To The Changing Needs And Demands Of Modern Society

Here are some innovative approaches that are helping Ayurveda to thrive in the modern world while retaining its traditional principles and wisdom.

The indigenous Indian system of Ayurveda has a long history of innovation and continues to evolve to this day. Ayurveda, which means "knowledge of life," is a holistic system of medicine and well-being that originated in ancient India thousands of years ago. It emphasizes a balance between mind, body, and spirit and focuses on prevention and natural healing methods. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the market for Ayurveda saw a significant change that drove individuals to return to our old medical practises.

Mr.Ashish Thakur, CEO, Birla Healthcare Ayurveda, supports and believes in the benefits of Ayurveda. He says, "As we are all aware, COVID-19 had a profound effect on the globe and fundamentally changed how we lived, ultimately forcing us to stay inside. This compelled us to recall our old science in the form of home remedies and natural food supplements in order to strengthen our immunity and discover methods to lead a healthy and secure existence. This prompted us to follow our 5000-year-old tradition of Ayurveda, which lead us to our kitchens."

According to Mr Thakur, in recent years, Ayurveda has witnessed innovative paths and approaches to adapt to the changing needs and demands of modern society. Here are some notable examples:

Integration with modern medicine

Ayurveda has been integrated into the mainstream healthcare system in India, with the establishment of research centres and Ayurvedic centres like Birla Ayurveda. This integration allows for collaboration between Ayurvedic practitioners and modern medical professionals, combining the strengths of both systems to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Standardization and quality control

Efforts have been made to standardize Ayurvedic medicines and treatments to ensure quality and safety. Organizations like the Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia Committee (APC) and the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) have been working on developing guidelines and protocols for manufacturing and testing Ayurvedic products.

Scientific research and validation

There has been a surge in scientific research focused on Ayurveda, including clinical trials and studies to evaluate the efficacy of Ayurvedic treatments. This research helps bridge the gap between traditional knowledge and modern scientific evidence, providing a stronger foundation for Ayurvedic practices.

Global recognition and export

Ayurveda has gained international recognition as a holistic health system. The Indian government and various organizations have been promoting Ayurveda globally, leading to an increased demand for Ayurvedic products and treatments, says Mr Thakur. This has also opened avenues for collaboration and exchange of knowledge with other traditional medicine systems around the world.

Embracing technology

Birla Ayurveda has embraced technology to reach a wider audience and provide personalized solutions. Mobile applications, websites, and online consultations have made Ayurvedic knowledge and remedies more accessible. Additionally, advancements in herbal extraction techniques and quality testing methods have improved the production of Ayurvedic medicines.

Lifestyle and wellness approach

Ayurveda has shifted its focus from purely disease treatment to a more comprehensive approach to wellness and lifestyle, says Mr Thakur. The emphasis is on preventive measures, including diet, exercise, meditation, and daily routines (known as Dinacharya), which promote overall well-being and help maintain a balance between the body, mind, and spirit.

Herbal Medicine and Plant-Based Therapies

Ayurveda relies heavily on the use of herbs and plants for medicinal purposes. By promoting the cultivation and sustainable harvesting of medicinal plants, Ayurveda encourages a direct connection with nature and reduces reliance on synthetic drugs. Mr Thakur believes that this approach fosters sustainable practices, biodiversity conservation, and the preservation of traditional knowledge.

Mr Thakur believes that these innovative paths have allowed Ayurveda to adapt and thrive in the modern world while retaining its traditional principles and wisdom. They have helped Ayurveda gain recognition as a valuable system of medicine and wellness, both in India and globally.

