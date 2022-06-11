Honey, Nature’s Ultimate Healing Secret: Its Uses In Unani And Ayurvedic Therapies

- Health A-Z
Honey, known as asl (Arabic), angab n (Persian), shehed (Urdu), and madhu (Hindi), is a amber-colored viscous liquid with a distinguished taste, and is one of the most well-known and vastly used as a food as well as drug (ghidh -i-daw ) in Unani system of medicine. Honey has always held a valued place in traditional medicines for centuries. Ancient Egyptians, Assyrians, Chinese, Greeks, Romans, and Arabs employed honey for health promotion, curing diseases and wounds in the intestine. Oral administration of honey to treat and protect against gastrointestinal infections such as gastritis and gastric ulceration caused by bacteria and rotavirus has been reported.
Uses of honey in Unani Medicine are well established since the time of Hippocrates.
Freshly extracted honey is a thick liquid. Its viscosity depends on a large variety of substances present in it and its water content. The colour of honey ranges from shades of yellow to amber, and it depends on its botanical origin, duration, and storage conditions, but transparency or clarity depends on the number of suspended particles such as pollen and other substances. The composition of honey varies depending on the plants on which the bee feeds and is reported to contain over 200 substances. The primary constituents of natural honey are fructose, glucose, and water, where sugar accounts for a major portion of honey, i.e. 95 99 per cent of honey dry matter. The principal sugars are fructose (32.56 to 38.2 per cent) and glucose (28.54 to 31.3 per cent). It also contains fructo-oligosaccharides and many amino acids, vitamins, minerals and enzymes. However, almost all-natural honey contains flavonoids (such as apigenin, pinocembrin, kaempferol, quercetin, galanin, chrysin and hesperidin), phenolic acids (such as ellagic, caffeic, p-coumaric and ferulic acids), ascorbic acid, tocopherols, catalase (CAT), superoxide dismutase (SOD), reduced glutathione (GSH), Millard reaction products and peptides.
Recent research indicated the presence of many bioactive compounds in honey with promising health effects like antioxidant, anti-diabetic, anticancer, etc. Honey is highly nutritional with promising properties of the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial agents as well as cough reducing and wound healing characteristics. It is a valuable dietary supplement. Let us look at a few other benefits of this food.
Activate your digestive system: A well-known way of activating the digestive system is to drink teaspoon of Honey mixed well with a cup of water on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.
Furthermore, honey has been shown to be an effective antibiotic in treating infections without any negative side effects associated with conventional antibiotic use. It is an amazing fact that the bacteria-killing properties of honey increases two-fold when diluted with water. Antioxidants present in honey such as flavonoids, polyphenolics, Vitamin C, and monophenols may be associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular failures. Also, the protective effects of flavonoids such as antioxidant, antithrombotic, anti-ischemic, and vasorelaxant reduce the risk of coronary heart disorders. Honey also improves serum testosterone concentration, sperm count, and fertility.
The foremost concern in the medicinal application of honey in modern medicine is variation in its composition and lack of clinical trials. In principle, it is suggested that other actions of honey mentioned by Unani physicians in literature should be evaluated further by the researchers.
Nowadays, researchers are paying more attention to medicines and food with natural origin and embracing their efficacy and safety in therapeutics. One of the most important natural products is honey, which has been used for different medicinal purposes since ancient times. In addition to the important role of honey in traditional medicines, researchers are also proving the claim of ancient physicians and accepting honey as a new effective medicine for many kinds of diseases.
It is need of the hour to understand the benefits of honey mentioned in classical literature and should be explored by researchers.
(This article is jointly authored by Dr Prof. S.M. Arif Zaidi, Dean of School of Unani Medical Education and Research, and Dr. Sahar Saleem, Assistant Professor, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi)
