High Uric Acid Treatment: Ayurvedic Therapies That Help Flush Toxins And Relieve Joint Pain Naturally

Here are the effective Ayurvedic treatments for high uric acid to flush toxins, reduce joint pain, prevent gout attacks, and restore natural balance safely.

Ayurvedic Treatment of Uric Acid: Uric acid is a natural waste product in the body, formed by the breakdown of chemicals called purines. Purines are found in some cells and in certain foods. When these foods are consumed, the amount of uric acid in the body can increase. According to Dr Shrey Sharma, Ayurvedic expert, Ramhans Charitable Hospital, Sirsa, "When uric acid cannot be excreted in urine, it accumulates in the joints and kidneys in the form of crystals. This can cause arthritis pain or even kidney stones."

Therefore, it is very important to keep uric acid under control. Let us tell you that uric acid is called Vata Rakta in Ayurveda. Vata Rakta means an increase in the air and bile doshas. This causes toxins to accumulate in the joints, which can cause joint and muscle pain. Uric acid can also be treated with Ayurveda. Let us know what the doctor explains about the ayurvedic treatment of uric acid.

Is it Possible to Treat Uric Acid in Ayurveda?

Yes, uric acid treatment is possible with Ayurveda. If you have uric acid problems, you can seek treatment with Ayurveda. The Ayurvedic treatment for high uric acid is as follows:

1. Snehana Swedana

In Ayurveda, you can try snehana (swedana) therapy to treat uric acid. This involves an oil massage followed by warming the body to induce sweating and flush out toxins. This provides relief from pain caused by uric acid and improves blood circulation. It also helps reduce colds and muscle stiffness.

2. Purgation

Purgation is a part of the Panchakarma treatment of Ayurveda. It uses medicinal herbs to remove toxins from the body through the bowel. Purgation cleanses the liver, small intestine, and digestive system. It provides relief from arthritis and skin diseases and also controls uric acid .

3. Vasti

When snehana (swedana) and purgation (virechana) do not provide relief, vasti (village practice) is resorted to. This is also a part of panchakarma therapy. In this practice, the body is purified by introducing medicinal liquids into the anus or urethra. This pacifies the vata and pitta doshas.

4. Ayurvedic herbs

Certain herbs are also used in Ayurveda to treat uric acid. These include Triphala, Kutki, and Patolpatra. Powdered forms of these herbs are administered in Ayurveda. They detoxify the body and remove toxins and crystals accumulated in the joints.

How to control uric acid?

To reduce uric acid, follow these tips:

First of all, decide the time of eating.

Avoid fried, spicy, and high-sugar foods as they can increase uric acid.

To control uric acid, practise light exercise.

