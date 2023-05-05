Hibiscus Retro, Red Temptation, Cerulean Blue: The Lesser-Known Types of Tea to Try

Hibiscus Retro is a perfect choice for hot summer days.

These tisanes could be a great addition to any tea lover's collection, each with its distinct aroma, flavour, and health benefits.

Tea, the beloved beverage that has captivated the hearts and palates of people all around the world for centuries, is a true work of art. In India, where tea is an integral part of everyday life, the different varieties of tea are mixed with herbs and spices to create unique blends that tantalize the taste buds. From the classic green, black, and white teas to the lesser-known variants like Moringa turmeric tea, Hibiscus Retro, Red Temptation, and Cerulean Blue, there is a tea for everyone, each with its distinct aroma, flavour, and health benefits. So, let's get familiar with some of these teas:

Moringa Turmeric Tea

Moringa Turmeric Tea is a herbal blend that combines the health benefits of three powerful plants - moringa leaf, turmeric, and ashwagandha. Each of these ingredients has its own unique properties and when combined, they create a potent blend that can help improve overall health and wellbeing. Some of these benefits may include reducing inflammation, improving digestion, boosting immunity, reducing stress and anxiety, and improving brain function. Moringa green tea is also a delicious and refreshing beverage that can be enjoyed hot or iced. It is a great way to add variety to your daily tea routine while providing your body with essential nutrients and antioxidants.

Hibiscus Retro

Hibiscus Retro is a refreshing tisane that combines the goodness of hibiscus, lemongrass, fennel seed, stevia, green tea, lemon flavour, orange peels, and cornflower. This delicious blend does not contain any tea leaves, making it completely caffeine-free. It is a perfect choice for hot summer days, and you can even use it to make a refreshing glass of iced tea. With its delightful taste and potential health benefits, Hibiscus Retro is a great addition to any tea lover's collection.

Red Temptation

Red Temptation is a delicious and healthy tisane that offers a unique combination of flavors.

Made with real strawberries and cranberries, this blend is bursting with natural sweetness

and fruity goodness. Unlike traditional teas, Red Temptation does not contain any tea leaves, making it caffeine-free and a great alternative for those looking to reduce their caffeine

intake.

Not only is Red Temptation a delicious beverage, but it is also good for your health.

Strawberries and cranberries are both rich in vitamins and antioxidants, which can help

support overall health and well-being.

Cerulean Blue

Cerulean Blue is a mesmerizing blend of high-grown green tea, butterfly blue pea flower, rose petals, and chamomile flower. Its enchanting blue colour comes from the butterfly blue pea flower, which has been used in traditional medicine in South Asia for centuries. The floral aroma of this blend is soothing, while its taste is mild and smooth. Whether you want to relax or invigorate your senses, Cerulean Blue is the perfect blend for you.

In a world where everything seems to move at breakneck speed, a cup of tea offers a moment of stillness and reflection. It is a beverage that invites one to slow down, take a deep breath, and savour every sip. Whether one prefers a classic cup of black tea or a more exotic blend like Cerulean Blue, tea has the power to transport them to a different time and place, evoking memories and emotions with every sip. So, let's raise a cup to the humble tea leaf and the infinite possibilities it holds, and continue to explore the endless world of teas that awaits us.

This article is written by Rajeev Baid - Founder & Managing Director, Chai Chun.

