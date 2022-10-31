Hibiscus: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Hibiscus

Hibiscus is not just a pretty flower, it also has numerous herbal properties and health benefits.

Hibiscus is not just a pretty flower, it also has numerous herbal properties and health benefits.

Hibiscus is a bushy annual plant. Parts of the flower are used to make a popular drink in Egypt called Karkade. Various parts of the plant are also used to make jams, spices, soups, and sauces. The flowers are used to make medicine. Hibiscus is used for treating loss of appetite, colds, heart and nerve diseases, upper respiratory tract pain and swelling (inflammation), fluid retention, stomach irritation, and disorders of circulation; for dissolving phlegm; as a gentle laxative; and as a diuretic to increase urine output. In foods and beverages, hibiscus is used as a flavoring. It is also used to improve the odor, flavor, or appearance of tea mixtures.

Health Benefits Of Hibiscus

Hibiscus may have a positive impact on the following diseases.

Hair Health: Hibiscus is good for promoting blood circulation and benefiting hair health.

Blood Sugar Levels: Hibiscus has anti insulin properties which can help reduce blood sugar levels.

Skin Health: Hibiscus extracts have a very soothing and moisturizing effect on the skin.

Weight Management: The ability of hibiscus extract to maintain weight might be due to its polyphenols and flavonoids, which might decrease the accumulation of fat and, thus, maintain body weight.

Kidney Health: The hibiscus extract may have a beneficial effect on kidneys. It might reduce serum triglycerides, total cholesterol, and lipids. hibiscus may be beneficial in lowering oxidative damage to kidneys.

Hibiscus tea: may have benefits for dealing with high blood pressure.

Hibiscus: may have beneficial properties to manage colds, toothaches, and urinary tract infections.

The leaf juice may be used to manage conjunctivitis.

Medicinal Usage Of Hibiscus

All parts of hibiscus plants are used traditionally. Due to their soothing (demulcent) and astringent properties, the flowers and leaves have been traditionally used to treat conditions such as cancer and gallbladder attacks, to lower blood pressure , to relieve dry coughs , and topically to treat skin afflictions.

Uses Of Hibiscus

Hibiscus edible seed oil is used as a substitute for castor oil and to produce scrubs and soaps.

The edible seed oil from hibiscus is used as a substitute for castor oil to produce soaps and scrub.

Hibiscus flowers are very popular and are used in making organic herbal tea. The seeds of hibiscus on the other hand are a great substitute for coffee.

The flowers are widely used as organic herbal tea, and seeds are often a coffee substitute.

Hibiscus leaves are used for culinary purposes. The raw leaves are edible and are considered a nutritious vegetable.

Side Effects Of Hibiscus

Hibiscus is likely safe or most people in when consumed in food amounts. It is possible safe when taken by mouth appropriately in medicinal amounts. The possible side effects of hibiscus depends on certain conditions that people might be suffering from.

Pregnancy and breast-feeding : Hibiscus is not recommended for women who are pregnant or are breastfeeding. According to research conducted on the effect of hibiscus, it might start menstruation which could lead to a miscarriage. It is also recommended that women who are breastfeeding should not take hibiscus because there is very little evidence on its health benefits. It is better to take precautionary measures and avoid hibiscus in such circumstances.

: Hibiscus is not recommended for women who are pregnant or are breastfeeding. According to research conducted on the effect of hibiscus, it might start menstruation which could lead to a miscarriage. It is also recommended that women who are breastfeeding should not take hibiscus because there is very little evidence on its health benefits. It is better to take precautionary measures and avoid hibiscus in such circumstances. Diabetes : hibiscus is good for diabetes patients as it helps reduce the blood sugar levels but, make sure it does not interfere with your diabetes medications. If you are taking hibiscus, make sure that your medicine dosages have been adjusted accordingly.

: hibiscus is good for diabetes patients as it helps reduce the blood sugar levels but, make sure it does not interfere with your diabetes medications. If you are taking hibiscus, make sure that your medicine dosages have been adjusted accordingly. Blood pressure : If you already have low blood pressure, do not take hibiscus because it might make it even lower and that could cause health problems.

: If you already have low blood pressure, do not take hibiscus because it might make it even lower and that could cause health problems. Blood Sugar: Do not take hibiscus if you have just had surgery as it might interfere with the blood sugar levels making it more difficult to maintain the balance.