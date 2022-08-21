White Musli: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects Of Safed Musli

Know all about the nutritious properties of Safed Musli, which has been a part of Ayurvedic practice for thousands of years.

While Musli or Safed Musli is an Ayurvedic herb that is known for its therapeutic properties and known for its benefits. It comes from the Indian subcontinent and has been a part of the Brihana Therapy in Ayurveda for thousands of years. This plant is supposed to improve your endurance, sexual arousal, and strength. Additionally, it can battle conditions including diabetes, tiredness, and muscle weakness. The herb is also known as asparagus adscendens, Swetha Musli, Dholi Musli, Shedheveli, Land-Calotrops, Khiruva, Veai Musli, Veutta Musli, and Indian Spider Plant. Here's everything you need to know about this wonder herb.

Uses And Benefits Of Safed Musli

Safed Musli offers a plethora of health benefits, which are listed below:

Safed Musli contains properties that help people suffering from malnourishment and promote muscle gain.

Due to its ability to help people gain weight and build muscle, Safed Musli is administered to patients who are malnourished.

Both men and women can benefit from Safed Musli's capacity to increase strength, vitality, and immunity.

Diarrhoea can be treated and prevented with Safed Musli's antibacterial and anti-diarrhoea capabilities.

Safed Musli possesses stress-relieving qualities that control serotonin levels to fight sadness and anxiety.

Because of its high concentration of antioxidants, Safed Musli is a naturally cardio-protective plant.

Safed Musli is a potent galactagogic that aids in boosting the mammary glands' production of milk.

Antioxidants in Safed Musli shield the skin from free radical damage, enhancing skin health.

The hypoglycaemic qualities of Safed Musli increase the synthesis of insulin and lower blood sugar levels.

Safed Musli can cure urinary diseases such as pain or a burning feeling while urinating.

Fibre-rich foods like Safed Musli aid in easing digestive issues like flatulence, bloating, constipation, and stomach distension.

Safed Musli has anti-arthritic and anti-inflammatory qualities that can reduce arthritis-related inflammation and pain.

Side Effects Of Safed Musli

While Safed Musli is considered safe for the most part, it can lead to certain problems if not taken in moderation. Some of the things people should be aware of include:

Weight gain in some cases.

Can be difficult for some people to digest.

Reduces appetite which can be a problem for people trying to include more healthy foods in their diet.

Not considered safe for pregnant women.