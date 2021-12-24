Turmeric (Curcumin): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Ayurvedic Herb Turmeric (Curcumin): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Turmeric, the golden wonder has been used for centuries to cure several chronic diseases across the world. Here are some of the health benefits of this yellowish golden powder that you should know

Turmeric or Curcuma Longa is one of the most commonly used Ayurvedic spices in the world.It comes from the root of the perennial Curcuma longa plant. This golden powder which is found in almost every kitchen has some amazing health benefits. From skin health to curing chronic diseases including cancer, turmeric is the solution to all the problems. Turmeric contains a chemical called curcumin, which helps in reducing down the inflammation of the cells. Turmeric is also good for skin health, people use it as a base for their face packs.

Turmeric is used in Ayurveda to balance vata, pitta, and kapha, though, in excess, it can aggravate pitta and vata. It has a particularly beneficial effect on rasa and rakta dhatus (the blood and plasma of the circulatory system). It also kindles agni (digestive fire), helping reduce kapha and ama (toxins).

Health Benefits of Turmeric

Turmeric, the golden wonder has been used for centuries to cure several chronic diseases across the world. Here are some of the health benefits of this yellowish golden powder that you should know:

TRENDING NOW

Turmeric promotes digestion. Consuming it on a daily basis also supports brain health. Nourishes the heart and circulatory system. Also, good for maintaining steady blood sugar levels. Turmeric is great for building strong immunity. The curcumin present in turmeric helps in reducing down the inflammations in the cells, which is why many people use this as an Ayurvedic herb for the treatment of joint pain, osteoporosis, etc.

Uses And Effectiveness

Turmeric is a medicinal herb that is used in treating several chronic ailments. Here is a list of such diseases and the usage of Turmeric in treating them:

Hay Fever

Turmeric is a great source of building immunity. Consuming turmeric roots daily can help in strengthening the body's immunity and further cures flu-like symptoms such as sneezing, itching, runny nose, and congestion.

High Cholesterol

Over the years, studies have suggested that consuming turmeric root (chewing) twice daily for at least three months can reduce total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL or "bad") cholesterol, and triglycerides in people who are suffering from high cholesterol.

You may like to read

Osteoarthritis

Taking turmeric on a limited amount daily, either raw (alone) or together with other Ayurvedic herbs, can reduce pain and improve function in people with knee osteoarthritis. Turmeric also contains chemicals that help in relieving pain.

Swelling or Inflammation

Turmeric contains curcumin which is a great herb for swelling or sores inside the mouth, this condition is also known as oral mucositis.

Reduces Fat-Build Up Inside Liver

Consuming turmeric regularly can help in melting the buildup of fat in the liver, socially among people who are suffering from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD. According to Ayurveda, turmeric roots or extracts reduce markers of liver injury who are patients of NAFLD and also prevent further fat buildup inside the liver.

Side Effects

Turmeric, the superfood has many health benefits, but everything comes with a drawback. Consuming more than the required amount of turmeric can have some serious side effects. Let's have a look at the possible side effects turmeric can have:

Risk of excessive bleeding. Increased risk of Gallstones or Gallbladder related health conditions. Lowers blood pressure. Increased risk of Kidney stones. Nausea and Vomiting. Diarrhoea. Gastrointestinal problems.

RECOMMENDED STORIES