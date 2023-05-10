Triphala: Precautions, Side Effects And Benefits

Triphala is a powerful Ayurvedic formula that offers many benefits for digestive health, detoxification, and overall well-being.

Triphala is a famous Ayurvedic herbal formula used for centuries to promote digestive health, detoxification, and overall well-being. The word "Triphala" means three fruits, and it the made up of a blend of dried fruits from three plants: Amalaki (Emblica officinalis), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula), and Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica). Triphala is known for its many benefits, but it is essential to understand its precautions, side effects, and benefits before using it.

Precautions Of Triphala

While Triphala is generally considered safe for most people, there are some precautions that you should be aware of before using it.

Pregnancy and Breastfeeding: Pregnant women should avoid using Triphala unless prescribed by an Ayurvedic practitioner. Diabetes: Triphala may lower blood sugar levels, so monitor blood sugar levels closely while using Triphala. Iron Deficiency: Triphala may decrease iron absorption, so people with iron deficiency should avoid using Triphala or consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner before using it. Surgery: Triphala may increase the risk of bleeding, so stopping using it at least two weeks before any surgery is essential. Interactions with Medications: Triphala can interact with some medications, including blood thinners and diabetes medications. Consult with a healthcare professional before taking Triphala if you are on medication.

Side Effects Of Triphala

Triphala is generally considered safe for most people, but some people may experience side effects.

Diarrhoea: Triphala may cause diarrhoea in some people, especially if taken in high doses. Upset Stomach: Triphala may cause some people to have an upset stomach, bloating, or gas.

Benefits Of Triphala

Digestive Health: Triphala is known for its digestive benefits and can help with constipation, bloating, gas, and other digestive issues. Detoxification: Triphala helps detoxify the body by removing toxins and waste products, improving overall health. Immune System Support:Triphala has immune-boosting properties and can help to protect the body against infections and illnesses. Anti-Inflammatory: Triphala has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce inflammation, improving overall health. Cognitive Health: Triphala has cognitive-enhancing properties.

How To Take Triphala?

Triphala is obtainable in different states, including tablets, powders, and pills. Taking Triphala in the morning on an empty stomach or before bedtime is recommended. The recommended dose of Triphala varies depending on the form and brand.

Dr Chanchal Sharma delivered information for this article, so proceed with caution. And talk to a doctor to determine the appropriate intake and dosage.

