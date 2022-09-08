Side Effects Of Ajwain:

Ajwain is one of the crucial Indian herbs that enhances the flavour of any Indian cuisine. Ajwain is a valuable herb that is used in a variety of ways. Every component of the ajwain plant is utilised to create a variety of syrups and medications. Ajwain is known as Ugargandha, which translates to powerfully scented, in Sanskrit because of its potent perfume. Ajwain leaves have several uses and are well renowned for their ability to ease stomach pain instantly. And in India, many menstruation women consume ajwain uncooked or in their meals. Dr K Shanmugam, Assistant Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure, shares carom flowers' benefits, uses and side effects.
Health Benefits And Uses Of Carom Seeds:
Digestion: Ajvain may aid adults and children who experience irregular stomach and bowel pain. Any colicky pain (sharp pain in the intestines) caused by gas buildup, indigestion, or infections in the gut can be relieved by taking ajvain with table salt and warm water. In addition, buttermilk and ajvain can be consumed to treat digestive issues.
Respiratory problems: In chronic bronchitis and asthma cases, your doctor might advise a combination of ajwain and ginger. Asthma and chronic bronchitis symptoms may be lessened, and mucus may be better ejected with this mixture. It could also be beneficial for persistent colds and coughs. After chewing ajvain, drink some warm water to lessen the cough maybe. The dry cough might be relieved by chewing betel leaf again.
Migraine: Migraines might be treated by inhaling ajwain seeds wrapped in tissue. To treat various head-related issues, ajwain seeds can be burned and breathed.
Arthritis: For arthritis discomfort, ajwain seed oil may be beneficial. This oil may be massaged into the troubled joints to reduce the pain associated with rheumatic arthritis. However, before using it, kindly get medical advice.
Diarrhoea: Consuming ajwain seeds may be a natural remedy for dysentery or diarrhoea. You can boil some ajwain seeds and drink the resulting liquid with a glass of water. You can swallow this mixture after cooling it to treat diarrhoea.
Side Effects Of Ajwain:
Ajwain seeds have no adverse side effects when ingested in moderation. However, excessive consumption of ajwain may cause specific adverse effects in persons with disorders including diverticulitis, ulcerative colitis, and liver diseases.
Ajvain overconsumption can cause headaches, allergies, skin rashes, nausea, and vomiting.