Terminalia Bellirica: Precautions, Side Effects And Benefits Of Baheda

Dr Babin NM, Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, shares baheda's benefits, uses and effects.

In Sanskrit, Baheda is also called "Vibhitaki," which means "The One Who Takes Away the Fear of Diseases". It is an antioxidant-rich polyherbal formulation that treats constipation, pharyngitis, and various ailments. A big deciduous tree known as the Baheda is mainly in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra., The bark, dried fruit pulp and seeds are used to prepare medicaments. The majestic health benefits of Baheda have made it essential in the Naturopathy system. This herb effectively maintains the balance of tri dosha in the body, especially the Kapha dosha, and in the pacification of tridosha. The fruit has a mild sedative action and is also used for insomnia. Dr Babin NM, Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, shares baheda's benefits, uses and effects.

BENEFITS OF BAHEDA

Skin Health and Hair Care: Baheda is used in conventional skincare treatments for skin health and is advantageous for healthy hair. It strengthens hair follicles, promotes hair growth, and reduces hair fall. Anti-inflammatory Effects: The plant's anti-inflammatory properties may help to lessen inflammation and conditions like arthritis and joint pain that are related to inflammation. Digestive Health: Baheda is renowned for its exceptional digestive qualities. It aids in improving appetite, easing constipation, and promoting healthy digestion. Antimicrobial Properties: Baheda has antimicrobial qualities that make it effective against various infections brought on by bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Respiratory Health: The herb is helpful for respiratory conditions like asthma, cough, and sore throat. It aids in the respiratory tract's mucus clearance.

PRECAUTIONS

Drug Interactions: Baheda may interact with several drugs, including anticoagulants, blood thinners, and antiplatelet medications. If you take any medications, speaking with a healthcare provider before using Baheda to prevent potential interactions is best. Dosage and Duration: The adult dosage of Baheda powder is 2 to 4 grams and is suggested to be taken with warm water. The fruit is generally considered safe when used in moderation; however, excessive consumption or prolonged use may have adverse effects. Pregnancy and Breastfeeding: Insufficient research has been done on the safety of Baheda during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Refrain from taking Baheda during these times. Allergic Reactions: Baheda or closely related plants may cause trouble breathing.

SIDE EFFECTS

Hypoglycemia Risk: Baheda may cause a drop in blood sugar. People living with Diabetes and taking blood sugar-lowering medications should use Bahera cautiously and closely monitor their blood sugar levels. Quality and Purity Concerns: Baheda products that are contaminated or of poor quality may be dangerous. To guarantee Baheda's quality, purity, and safety, purchase it from dependable and reputable sources. Gastrointestinal Issues: Baheda may occasionally cause digestive problems like cramps in the stomach, diarrhoea, or constipation. To prevent these problems, it's crucial to use Baheda in the correct dosages.

