Tea Tree Oil: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Tea tree oil is an essential oil which is rich in antiseptic properties. Due to its antibacterial properties, tea tree oil is also used in treating acne or skin bumps. From preventing skin pigmentation to managing severe skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, tea tree oil has several health benefits. This oil is also rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Tea tree oil also has several medicinal benefits. It is rich in antimicrobial, antiviral and antibacterial properties that act great in fighting infections and preventing skin diseases. Tea tree oil is a good anti-inflammatory agent that reduces pain and inflammation in the skin. Let's take a look at some of the health benefits of tea tree oil and its side effects.

Tea tree oil has many health benefits, some of them may include -

Managing acne

Tea tree oil is anti-bacterial which makes it best for treating acne and other skin-related problems. It reduces the sebum production on the skin, which helps in fighting the acne problem.

Managing dandruff problems

Another good property of tea tree oil is that it can help in managing dandruff problems. However, experts say that it doesn't work that well in cases of severe dandruff issues. Therefore, it is advisable to use tea tree oil in case of mild to moderate dandruff problems.

Can help treat fungal infection

Another good property of tea tree oil is that it can be beneficial in the management of vaginal candidiasis. Vaginal candidiasis is a condition which is marked by fungal growth. Tea tree oil is rich in anti-fungal properties which help one to manage such conditions in which there is a growth of fungus. How does it happen? According to the experts, tea tree oil damages the cell membrane and inhibits the respiration of Candida albicans, thus helping in managing the fungal growth and preventing infection.

Side Effects

As experts always say, nothing is good when used or consumed in uncontrolled proportions. The same goes for tea tree oil. Using too much tea tree oil can have some severe side effects. Some of the side effects of the tea tree oil include -

Tea tree oil should never be applied in case of any kind of burn. Why? because it can increase the burning sensation due to its hot potency. Tea tree oil is also not recommended for lactating mothers. According to the experts, tea tree oil should only be used by lactating mothers under the supervision of a physician. Sometimes, using tea tree oil can also lead to dryness, therefore it is recommended to use tea tree oil after consulting a doctor, in case you have dry skin. Tea tree oil can also act differently on people who are taking drugs for chronic diseases such as cancer, anti-inflammatory, antibiotics, and antifungal.