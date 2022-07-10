Tamarind: Health Benefits, Uses, And Side Effects Of Imli

Enjoy the tangy tamarind fruit, packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, to fight heat-induced lethargy and keep your body cool from the inside out.

Tamarind has been part of traditional recipes in Indian households for decades. Here are all the health benefits and side effects of including Imli in your diet.

Doesn't Imli remind you of good childhood days when we used to love the tangy and flavourful taste of tamarind candies? One of the most loved Indian fruits has extensively been used as a condiment in various traditional dishes. Not only does it enhance the taste of every recipe, but it also offers many health benefits.

Scientifically known as Tamarindus indica, Tamarind is a tree found in Africa and Southern Asia. It includes compounds that may serve as laxatives and have antifungal and antibacterial properties. Here are all the benefits of tamarind you should know about.

Benefits of Tamarind

Here are the benefits of including tamarind or Imli in your diet:

Highly nutritious

Tamarind contains many nutrients including potassium, calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, vitamins B1, B2, B3, C, K folate, vitamin B5, selenium, protein, fibre and more. It also contains plant compounds like polyphenols that offer many health benefits.

May boost heart health

Tamarind contains flavonoids, which can help manage cholesterol levels a risk factor for heart attack and other heart diseases. A study published in the PLOS One found that hamsters with high cholesterol were at lower cholesterol and triglycerides levels than were fed tamarind extract. While some research suggests that there is a benefit, more research is needed to better understand its benefits.

Good for brain health

Tamarind contains B vitamins, which are all required to maintain good health. They are also required to boost brain health and your nervous system. Since tamarind is rich in B vitamins, especially thiamine and folate, it should be a good addition to your diet.

Better bone density

Tamarind is high in magnesium and contains calcium, both of which are two minerals required for good bone health. Including foods high in both nutrients can help reduce the risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures.

Mitigates cancer risk

Antioxidant-rich diets are advised by scientists for a variety of benefits, including a lower risk of cancer. The DNA of cells can be shielded from damage by antioxidants. According to scientists, damage to DNA is the root cause of many malignancies. Plant phytochemicals have antioxidant properties. Beta-carotene is one of many phytochemicals found in abundance in tamarind.

May prevent infections

Tamarind contains antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties that can help protect your skin from infections. It also protects you from intestinal and urinary tract infections.

Side Effects of Tamarind

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tamarind candy caused a lot of incidences of lead poisoning in 1999. However, tamarind doesn't contain lead itself, it could cause leaks into meals from some ceramic vessels due to its acidity.

Sugar makes up most of the calories in tamarind pulp. Tamarind is still a valuable food for most people due to its high nutrient content. You might only need to use it sparingly if you're watching your weight or sugar intake. Tamarind is often used to sweeten beverages and confectionery. These products are not the best options for those with diabetes, trying to lose weight or metabolic syndrome.

Note: The article does not contain all the possible side effects of tamarind. People who are suffering from an underlying condition or taking medication should talk to a doctor before making any changes to their diet.