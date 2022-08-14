Star Anise: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Chakra Phool

Star anise comes from the illicium verum plant and can be beneficial for a plethora of reasons. Here's everything you need to know about the herb.

Star anise is an evergreen shrub that is commonly found in Southwest China. It comes from the illicium verum plant and is shaped like a star-shaped star anise pod, from which it gets its name, typically containing eight points, each of which has a single pea-sized seed. The sweet, powerful anise flavour is present in both the seeds and the pod, which are both utilised in cooking. You can buy whole and ground star anise.

In addition to being used for its distinctive flavour in food preparation, star anise has therapeutic uses as well. It is occasionally referred to as Chinese star anise and is grown in China, Indo-China, and Japan. Here are all the reasons why star anise should be a part of your diet.

Health Benefits Of Star Anise

Here are the health benefits of star anise that you should know about:

Has antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial properties

Star anise has been effective in treating a range of bacterial, viral, and fungal infections. The potential of star anise to suppress bacterial development implicated in a range of common ailments is another significant medical effect. According to certain studies, star anise extract is just as efficient against a variety of pathogenic bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics as antibiotics. This could be very helpful for the creation of novel antibiotic drugs in the future.

Good for boosting immunity

The strengthening of the immune system is one of the most significant stars anise health advantages. Star anise has been extensively studied and is well known for its antibacterial properties. For generations, people have used this spice to cure bacterial illnesses in the stomach and other regions of the body.

Improves sleep

The antioxidant levels and magnesium content of star anise have been linked to certain sedative effects, according to numerous research. This spice can help persons with insomnia and chronically disrupted sleep patterns by stimulating the production of certain neurotransmitters that promote relaxation and sleep.

Reduces cancer risk

This spice contains a wide variety of antioxidants, including quercetin, kaempferol, thymol, and coumaric acid, all of which can reduce oxidative stress in the body. There is a lesser danger of mutagenesis effects in the body, which could result in the production of cancer cells and tumours, by lowering free radical levels and boosting the immune system.

Improves digestion

Star anise is reputed to be a potent digestive, and people frequently consume fruits after meals to encourage healthy digestion. Additionally, it can ease cramps, reduce bloating and excessive flatulence, as well as enhance the bacterial balance in your gut for increased nutritional absorption.

Side Effects Of Star Anise

Star anise is mostly safe but can be harmful in some cases. While there is not enough evidence to prove the side effects of star anise, there is some evidence that suggests using star anise can cause swelling, scaling, and blisters. It is best to avoid it if you haven't checked with your doctor.