Spikenard: Precautions, Side Effects And Benefits Of Jatamansi

This article will explain what Spikenard is and its precautions, side effects, and benefits.

Ayurveda has shown us how to live healthily for thousands of years. Similarly, in Ayurveda, there are many such trees and plants, many of whose properties we are ignorant of. All such medications are referenced in the Puranas and writings of Ayurveda. For example, Spikenard (jatamansi) is a plant with therapeutic characteristics that have long been utilised in Ayurvedic medicine. This herb has numerous uses, including skin care, bacterial infection treatment, acting as a laxative, inducing sleep, and uterine repair. This article will explain what Spikenard is and its precautions, side effects, and benefits.

Medicinal Properties Of Spikenard (Jatamansi)

Spikenard is a unique plant that grows mainly in the Himalayan region and has several health benefits.

For thousands of years, this plant, also known as baljhar, has been employed in Ayurvedic medicine in several ways. Nardostekys jatamansi is its scientific name, and belongs to the Valerianaceae family. It has blue or pink blooms. Spikenard has a variety of qualities and benefits, including antifungal, antibacterial, antioxidant, anti-diabetic, and hepatoprotective capabilities, which are used to lower the risk of physical disorders. Spikenard, which is bitter and sweet by nature, is a medication that eliminates all three doshas: vata, kapha, and pitta.

Spikenard (Jatamansi): Precautions

When using Spikenard, specific safety measures must be used. The following are considerations to take in mind when taking spikenard:

TRENDING NOW

You can take a missed dose as soon as you realize it. However, if you miss a dose, you must take it immediately to ensure the medication will continue to work. Kids should not get access to this herb. It is dangerous for kids to consume. Tell the doctor right away if you've had any surgery. Your medications may interact with spikenard. Spikenard can have significant side effects, so it should be avoided with other illnesses.

Side Effects Of Spikenard (Jatamansi)

The Side effects of ingesting spikenard are also addressed along with the perks. Consuming spikenard is generally regarded as safe. However, the following drawbacks result from ingesting it in more significant amounts than usual:

Vomiting or nausea Stomach ache Acid reflux Diarrhoea Having high blood pressure

If you are allergic to the consumption of Spikenard, then this information must be told to your doctor.

You may like to read

Benefits Of Spikenard (Jatamansi)

When it comes to spikenard's benefits, it has a wide range of therapeutic properties, including:

Spikenard has a variety of anti-hypertensive qualities that help lower blood pressure. If you consume it and exercise frequently, your blood pressure will stay controlled. Spikenard root possesses these qualities, which aid in improving the digestive process. Therefore, this can relieve constipation, gas, and sour belching issues. The spikenard root contains unique components that make the hair stronger than the roots and significantly lessen hair fall. Spikenard has unique ingredients that assist in alleviating issues like anxiety, stress, and depression and boosting mood. Your uterus benefits significantly from the use of spikenard. Due to its antispasmodic effects, it can help lessen cramps, pain, and discomfort associated with menstrual flow. Spikenard is also highly helpful for menopausal women; it significantly alleviates symptoms like headaches, restlessness, exhaustion, and disturbed sleep.

The information in this article was provided by Dr Chanchal Sharma, thus utilising it only after receiving expert guidance. Also, consult a doctor to determine the appropriate intake and quantity.

RECOMMENDED STORIES