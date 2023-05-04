Spikenard: Precautions, Side Effects And Benefits Of Jatamansi

Ayurveda has shown us how to live healthily for thousands of years. Similarly, in Ayurveda, there are many such trees and plants, many of whose properties we are ignorant of. All such medications are referenced in the Puranas and writings of Ayurveda. For example, Spikenard (jatamansi) is a plant with therapeutic characteristics that have long been utilised in Ayurvedic medicine. This herb has numerous uses, including skin care, bacterial infection treatment, acting as a laxative, inducing sleep, and uterine repair. This article will explain what Spikenard is and its precautions, side effects, and benefits.
Medicinal Properties Of Spikenard (Jatamansi)
Spikenard is a unique plant that grows mainly in the Himalayan region and has several health benefits.
For thousands of years, this plant, also known as baljhar, has been employed in Ayurvedic medicine in several ways.
Nardostekys jatamansi is its scientific name, and belongs to the Valerianaceae family. It has blue or pink blooms. Spikenard has a variety of qualities and benefits, including antifungal, antibacterial, antioxidant, anti-diabetic, and hepatoprotective capabilities, which are used to lower the risk of physical disorders.
Spikenard, which is bitter and sweet by nature, is a medication that eliminates all three doshas: vata, kapha, and pitta.
Spikenard (Jatamansi): Precautions
When using Spikenard, specific safety measures must be used. The following are considerations to take in mind when taking spikenard:
TRENDING NOW
You can take a missed dose as soon as you realize it. However, if you miss a dose, you must take it immediately to ensure the medication will continue to work.
Kids should not get access to this herb. It is dangerous for kids to consume.
Spikenard can have significant side effects, so it should be avoided with other illnesses.
Side Effects Of Spikenard (Jatamansi)
The Side effects of ingesting spikenard are also addressed along with the perks. Consuming spikenard is generally regarded as safe. However, the following drawbacks result from ingesting it in more significant amounts than usual: