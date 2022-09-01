Sandalwood: Health Benefits, Uses, And Side Effects Of Chandan

Sandalwood, popularly known as Chandan, is a herb found in tropical areas in India. Here are all the health benefits and side effects of adding sandalwood to your daily regimen.

Sandalwood is the wood that comes from the tree that belongs to Santalaceae and the genus Santalum. It has an aromatic fragrance and is mainly used to produce sandalwood oil. It is a tropical tree that may be found all throughout the nation, with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu having the highest concentrations. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Manipur, and Madhya Pradesh are the other states where they are grown. Indian sandalwood is a tiny evergreen tree that has fragrant yellow to maroon blooms, oval leaves, and dark red-black fruit. Here are the health benefits and side effects of sandalwood you should know about.

How Is Sandalwood Used?

The heartwood of sandalwood is used to obtain its oil by steam distillation and can be used in multiple ways. Sandalwood powder is also made into a paste and administered externally on the skin.

Health Benefits Of Sandalwood

Here are all the health benefits of sandalwood you should know about:

Fights infections

A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology found that sandalwood has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties that can be helpful against infections. Its properties can be useful in treating ulcers.

Improves brain health

Studies have found that sandalwood contains anti-inflammatory effects, sedative and soothing effects, and the potential to improve memory. Hence, it has the potential to be used to cure sleeping disorders, anxiety, and Alzheimer's disease. However, more research is required to know the effects of sandalwood on your brain.

Fights cancer

Studies have shown that sandalwood contains a chemical called alpha-santalol, which has anti-cancer properties. As per a study published in the journal Archives of Biochemistry and Biophysics, sandalwood contains a molecule contained in sandalwood oil that may aid in the fight against skin cancer. This ingredient may aid in the promotion of malignant cells dying off.

Promotes heart health

Some studies have found that sandalwood has cardioprotective effects that can help minimize heart tissue damage, lipid-lowering, and blood sugar-lowering properties. However, more information is required to support the usage of sandalwood. Therefore, people should consult their doctors about their concerns and only take sandalwood if it has been prescribed.

Helps manage diabetes

Sandalwood contains active components that help raise and regulate blood sugar levels. Studies have also found that sandalwood contains properties that help in boosting secretion by protecting the body's pancreatic cells from being damaged.

Treats acne

Sandalwood contains anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that can help treat acne. It will also have a soothing effect on the inflammation caused by pimples. Mixing some sandalwood oil with turmeric powder might help if you apply it to the area more prone to acne. But make sure to consult a dermatologist before applying it to your skin directly.

Helpful against psoriasis

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes itchy and scaly patches on different parts of the skin. Studies have shown that the anti-inflammatory properties of the skin can help reduce the severity of this skin condition. However, more research is required to know the effects of sandalwood on psoriasis. Not just psoriasis, sandalwood can also help reduce wrinkles, scars and skin darkening due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Side Effects Of Sandalwood

Sandalwood is mostly safe when taken by mouth, but prolonged use of the herb can be harmful. Some of the most common side effects of sandalwood include itching, blood in urine due to kidney damage or reaction to the skin. You should seek medical attention if you notice any problems after using sandalwood.