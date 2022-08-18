Rosemary: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects Of Gulmehendi

Did you know rosemary, when consumed regularly, can have amazing effects on your overall health? Here are all the benefits of rosemary and how you can use it.

Rosemary, scientifically named Rosmarinus officinalis is a Mediterranean native and is used in cuisine all around the world. Its leaves are commonly used as a tea or infused oils, and they can be eaten fresh or dried. It is known for its aromatic properties, which is why it is considered one of the most popular herbs to be included in dishes. Although Rosemary has been lauded for its medicinal properties for generations, scientific investigation has only lately verified these claims. According to a preliminary study, rosemary is a crucial addition to the diet since it provides several elements that are crucial for good health.

With that said, here is everything you need to know about rosemary and how to use it.

Health Benefits Of Rosemary/Mulethi

Here are all the health benefits of rosemary you should know about:

Relieves pain

Rosemary oil has long been used as a traditional medicine to relieve pain. Early research backs up its benefits for treating pain and indicates that it might be more efficient than acetaminophen. By applying rosemary oil to the problematic area and massaging it, you can take advantage of its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects. To make a potent salve, use 1 teaspoon of carrier oil with 5 drops of rosemary oil. Use it to treat rheumatism, arthritis, sprains, muscle tightness, and headaches.

Promotes hair growth

Androgenetic alopecia is one of the most common types of hair loss that men and women face. Over the years, studies have shown that rosemary oil can prevent a byproduct of testosterone from destroying your hair follicles, which is the cause of the condition. Another study published in the journal Psychogeriatrics found that older people with dementia, especially those with Alzheimer's disease, may benefit from inhaling essential oils such as rosemary.

Bolsters immunity

Studies have demonstrated the potent antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal effects of rosemary's carnosic and rosmarinic acids. Regular rosemary consumption may help reduce the chance of infection and boost the immune system's ability to fight off any infections that may develop.

Improves brain function

Rosemary contains properties that may help improve brain function. A study published in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology found that rosemary oil can help prevent the brain chemical called acetylcholine used for thinking and concentration. Research has also found that you may aid your memory as you age.

Mitigates stress

The use of rosemary oil breathing may reduce anxiety. Nursing students' pulses decreased by about 9 per cent when they inhaled rosemary oil from an inhaler before and during the test, but there was no discernible difference when they did not.

Increases blood circulation

Poor blood circulation is common among people nowadays. Some studies have shown that rosemary oil may help manage the symptoms of the problem. A Canadian journal of physiology and pharmacology may help expand your blood vessels and warm up your blood so that it reaches your fingers and toes.

Boosts mood

Rosemary may be able to help you if you have been having a lot of mental strain in life. A study published in Scientia Pharmaceutica found that twenty healthy young individuals reported feeling 25 per cent less sleepy and 30 per cent more mentally alert after inhaling rosemary oil than they did after inhaling a placebo. This increase in awareness was accompanied by modifications in brain waves, as well as increases in blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing. Similar advantages might be obtained by applying diluted rosemary oil to your skin because it can enter your brain through this method.

Helps fight food poisoning

Food poisoning is when consuming foods or beverages that are contaminated with dangerous bacteria, viruses, or parasites. Rosemary oil can aid in preventing the formation of some bacterial strains that result in food poisoning.

Reduces joint inflammation

Rosemary oil might be able to lessen tissue inflammation, which can cause pain, stiffness, and oedema. It might accomplish this by preventing white blood cells from moving to wounded tissues and releasing inflammatory chemicals. Diluted rosemary oil applied topically may help reduce inflammation from rheumatoid arthritis and injuries. However, more research is required to support this.

Good for digestive health

Liver and digestive health not favouring you? Rosemary can also be beneficial for someone who has been facing digestive issues. According to animal studies, rosemary oil may promote bile production, which is crucial for the digestion of fats, and activate your body's natural antioxidant defence systems to safeguard your liver.

May reduce cancer risk

Carnosic acid, a substance with potent antioxidant effects, may be found in rosemary. Carnosic acid has been shown in studies to reduce the chance of forming tumours and to decrease the growth of cancer cells in the body. A Switzerland study published in the journal Molecules found that rosemary oil has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits that can help reduce the risk of cancer. However, more research is needed to confirm the same.

How To Use Rosemary?

Dried rosemary is a common seasoning in Mediterranean cuisine. Rinse the rosemary leaves in cold water before using them to get rid of any stray dirt or debris. Remove the stems and decorate savoury meat dishes, veggies, and baked products with leftover sprigs. You can also use rosemary leaves to make rosemary tea, add them to roasted vegetables, and more such dishes.

Side Effects Of Rosemary

Foods frequently contain rosemary. When taken as a medicine for up to 4 weeks, rosemary leaf may be safe for most people. However, it is probably dangerous to consume rosemary leaves in very big doses or in undiluted rosemary oil. Large doses of rosemary may make you feel sick and make you more sensitive to the sun and your skin. For most people, rosemary oil might be safe. However, some people may experience allergic reactions to it.