Pumpkin Seeds (Kaddu Ke Beez): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Pumpkin seeds are packed with several nutrients. Below are the health benefits, uses and side effects of these amazing seeds.

Pumpkin (kaddu ke beez) is a very common vegetable available worldwide. The seeds of the pumpkin and its oil are both used to make medicine. Studies have shown that the chemicals that are present in Pumpkin can increase urination, which helps in relieving the bladder and any kind of prostate discomfort. Some of the chemicals present in it can also help in reducing the swelling in the prostate. In the medical world, pumpkin seeds are used for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). This healthy, grounding snack offers the Vata-pacifying influence of ghee and nourishing protein found in Pumpkin Seeds.

Health Benefits

Pumpkin seeds are an extremely good source of healthy oils, magnesium, and other nutrients that effectively enhances heart and bone health, and other functions. These seeds are also known as an excellent source of potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Pumpkin seeds are great anti-oxidants and consumption of these seeds can provide a person with polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs). Below are the health benefits of pumpkin seeds:

Bone Health

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of magnesium, which is one of the most important bone formations. The high magnesium intake is linked with greater bone density and has also shown efficacy in decreasing the risk of osteoporosis in women post-menopause.

Diabetes Management

All the nutrients that are present in pumpkin seeds help in protecting against type-2 diabetes. Studies have suggested that for every 100 milligrams (mg) a day increase in magnesium intake, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes decreases by approximately 15 per cent.

Promotes Heart Health

Regular consumption of pumpkin seeds (source of magnesium) can help in improving the lipid profiles which play a big role in keeping the heart healthy.

Promotes Good Urinary Health

The oil extracted from the pumpkin seeds can help treat urinary disorders in men and women. Studies have shown that treatment with pumpkin oil is linked to an effective reduction in symptoms of an overactive bladder.

Promotes Weight Loss

Consumption of pumpkin seeds is linked to increased intake of essential fiber in the body, which helps in weight loss. It also enhances digestive activities. These seeds also keep a person full for a longer time, which helps in effective weight loss.

Skin and Eye Health

Pumpkin seeds are packed with antioxidants that help in promoting skin health. It contains squalene which helps in building new tissues, protects the skin from side effects of extreme heat and UV rays.

Uses

Pumpkin seeds are packed with several nutrients which are essential for the body. Check out the below-mentioned ways in which you can add these seeds to your diet.

Add it to your favourite salad. Make your own customised granola using pumpkin seeds. You can roast these seeds and eat them with tea or coffee (munchies!) You can also make butter out of these seeds.

Side Effects

Although pumpkin seeds are safe for consumption, a high dose of the same can lead to some health complications. Some of the side effects of pumpkin seeds are:

Stomach discomfort Diarrhoea Nausea Skin itching Rashes, and Allergic reactions in some people

