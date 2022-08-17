Psyllium: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Isabgol

Psyllium (Isabgol): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

There are many health-related problems in today's lifestyle. These habits harm our bodies because of poor eating habits, staying awake till late, sitting in one place throughout the day, and not exercising. Do you know that these bad habits gradually put a bad habit on your digestive system? Day by day, patients suffering from constipation are increasing, which is why people are making every effort to get relief from constipation.

You must have heard about Psyllium (Isabgol) many times. You must have also consumed it if there is a stomach ache and loose motion problem. But do you know that Psyllium (Isabgol) not only helps in correcting abdominal pain-twitching and motion, but it also helps reduce many other issues in the body? In this article, you will learn about Psyllium (Isabgol) benefits, uses side effects, and much more, which are beneficial in removing problems.

Psyllium (Isabgol) Is A Magical Medicine

Psyllium (Isabgol) is known as a potent herb. Isabgol is the seed husk of a plant called Plantago ovata. Psyllium (Isabgol) is mainly produced in India and is in great demand worldwide. Isabgol is used primarily as a home remedy and in many products found on the market in which Psyllium (Isabgol) is used as an ingredient.

Benefits And Uses Of Psyllium (Isabgol)

The following benefits of Psyllium (Isabgol) include:

Consuming psyllium (Isabgol) regularly helps maintain the body's glycemic balance. As a result, consuming psyllium (Isabgol) benefits people with type 2 diabetes. Also, people who have diabetes often have the problem of constipation, and consumption of psyllium (Isabgol) also helps reduce this problem. Psyllium (Isabgol) is also a good option for people troubled by weight gain. It absorbs water by going into the stomach. However, due to the loss of appetite, your body can only burn calories per the requirements. It helps control blood sugar levels as it inhibits the absorption of glucose to breaking down. In addition, the gelatin present in it helps lower your blood sugar. Psyllium is packed with both soluble and insoluble fibres. Helps prevent overeating. But it is best to take it in limited quantities. Consumption of psyllium (Isabgol) removes constipation and treats problems like indigestion. This activates the digestive system. It binds to bile acids and helps reduce bad cholesterol levels. It is also helpful in increasing the level of good cholesterol. Supplementing psyllium (Isabgol) in the diet helps to treat haemorrhoids.

How To Consume Isabgol?

It can be consumed by mixing it with milk. It can be consumed by mixing lemon juice with lukewarm water. You can also take it with water.

Side Effects Of Psyllium (Isabgol)

Along with the benefits of Psyllium (Isabgol), some side effects also include:

Consume plenty of fluids while taking Psyllium (Isabgol) to avoid stomach cramps and vomiting. Don't consume more than 30 grams of Psyllium (Isabgol) daily. Its excessive consumption can cause problems like gas and bloat. Excessive consumption of Psyllium (Isabgol) can lead to heaviness and phlegm.

The information in this article has been given to us by Dr Chanchal Sharma, so follow it only after taking advice. And contact the doctor to know the correct intake and its proper dosage.

