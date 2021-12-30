Pomegranate Seeds: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Pomegranate seeds are loaded with many nutrients and offers many health benefits, here are the top benefits of pomegranate seeds you should know about.

Pomegranates are a lovely crimson fruit with many seeds. The word "granate" comes from the Medieval Latin "granatum," which means "many seeds" or "having grains." Around 3 per cent of the weight of a pomegranate is made up of seeds. Each seed is enclosed in an aril, a sweet and juicy coating.

The jewel-like arils housed inside the leathery red peel of the pomegranate fruit are its most famous feature. Pomegranates have been grown in India, Asia, the Mediterranean, and Africa's tropical regions for ages. They have long been associated with fertility, and the fruit has been depicted in art throughout history. Including this fruit in your diet can be beneficial to your health in more ways than one. Scroll down to know everything!

Health Benefits Of Pomegranate Seeds

It is not just juicy, delicious fruit, pomegranate seeds offer several health benefits, including:

High blood pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure is known as the silent killer as the symptoms of the disease can easily be missed. The high force of blood against the arteries can damage the blood vessels and lead to heart diseases. Some studies show that drinking pomegranate juice daily can help manage blood pressure levels.

Heart health

Pomegranate juice may enhance blood flow to the heart, according to a preliminary study. However, drinking pomegranate juice does not appear to reduce blood vessel narrowing in the heart (stenosis). There is also insufficient evidence to say whether consuming pomegranate juice can help reduce heart disease-related events like heart attacks.

Diabetes

Diabetes is a metabolic disease that causes your blood sugar levels to shoot up. Insulin transports sugar from the bloodstream into your cells, where it is stored or used for energy. Your body either doesn't generate enough insulin or can't use the insulin it does make it efficiently if you have diabetes. Preliminary research has shown that drinking fresh pomegranate juice may help improve blood sugar in some people with diabetes, but more research is required to know for certain.

Muscle soreness

Exercise can sometimes lead to muscle soreness and some studies have shown that drinking pomegranate juice twice daily for 15 days reduces the soreness. However, some studies also suggest that it does not help with muscle soreness in the elbow.

Heart disease

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the world's most common causes of death. But some studies have suggested that including pomegranate seeds in your everyday diet may help mitigate the risk of premature death due to heart diseases. According to the British Journal of Nutrition, 800 mg of pomegranate seed oil per day significantly reduced triglycerides and improved the triglyceride-HDL ratio in 51 persons with high triglyceride levels in a 4-week trial.

Erectile dysfunction

Blood flow in all regions of the body, including erectile tissue, can be harmed by oxidative damage. A study published in the Journal of Urology found that pomegranate juice has been found to improve blood flow and erectile responsiveness in rabbits.

Fungal infections

Studies have shown that pomegranate seeds can help fight bacterial and fungal infections by getting rid of harmful microorganisms. A study published in the Journal of Dentistry found that the antibacterial and anti-fungal properties may protect against infections and inflammation in the mouth.

Side Effects Of Pomegranate Seeds

Pomegranate seeds are likely safe, but some people can experience negative effects. Pomegranate fruits can cause an allergic reaction in certain people. Signs of an allergy include itching, swelling, a runny nose and difficulty in breathing. When consumed by the mouth in significant amounts, the root, stem, or peel of the pomegranate is possible unsafe due to the poison it contains. It is best to talk to your doctor to know the side effects for sure.