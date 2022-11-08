Panicum Antidotale: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Kutki

What is Kutki? Know the benefits and side effects of the powerful Indian herb!

Do you know why teas, especially in India, contain ginger, tulsi, and cardamom? Do you know aloe vera, turmeric, and neem can heal skin or hair-related problems? These medicinal herbs came into existence and have been used in traditional healing practices since prehistoric times, and until now, none of the advanced medications can replace them. However, there have been proven studies of medicinal plants possessing therapeutic properties and beneficial pharmacological effects on humans and animals. Panicum Antidotale, known as Kutki, is a rare and powerfully medicinal plant. In India's mountainous regions, Kutki's leaves, stems, and roots have been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years in Ayurveda. As a result, it is a popular home remedy. It is readily available in the market or at any ayurvedic store: Ms Neha Pathania, Dietitian, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon, shares kutki's effects, benefits, and uses.

Benefits Of Panicum Antidotale (Kutki)

Kutki is known for its healing properties. Due to its direct impact on supported liver-related issues, it is also called the hepatoprotective herb. Picorrhiza Kurroa is its botanical name derived from the greek words Picroz (bitter) and Rhiza (root), which means bitter taste. The elements in the herb have properties that can make the mucus thin; hence, it is considered best to remove cough. The root part of Kutki treats cough and helps a lot in terms of dry cough as well.

Uses Of Panicum Antidotale (Kutki)

Along with cough and cold, Kutki is highly recommended for its cooling, cleansing and anti-biotic, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and anti-bacterial properties. So, if you want to shed that extra weight, here is the remedy. Panicum Antidotale is used as a significant herbal component for a weight-loss regimen. The miraculous ingredient eliminates any excess cholesterol or fat, leading to a boost in increasing metabolism. One can also treat mouth diseases with Kutki due to its antimicrobial properties. In addition, it can eradicate any bad breath or dental issues.

Know The Side Effects Too!

If consumed in the right proportion, there are not any proven side effects of Kutki. However, for those who are well-versed in the branches of Ayurveda, this herb is best for normalizing the Sama Pitta doshas and Kapha doshas in the body. Sama Pitta deals with belching with acids and burning in the throat and heart area, whereas the Kapha doshas deal with the cold part of the body; such people have seasonal allergies, lethargy, excess mucus, and other cold-related issues.

Anything in excess is harmful, and so is the case with Kutki

An overdose can lead to nausea, vomiting, rashes, anorexia (an eating disorder), dizziness, headache, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and itching. The most crucial point to note here is that the herb has anti-hyperglycemic properties and hence must be avoided by someone on diabetic medications. As of now, there are no records of an individual must consume Kutki during pregnancy. However, Mothers-to-be and breastfeeding mothers must abstain from drinking the herb without proper medical consultation.

