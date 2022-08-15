Nutmeg: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Jayfal

In our nation, spices are essential. To treat health-related issues, herbs are employed in cuisine. These Indian spices, which have a distinctive flavour and aroma, also contain Ayurvedic plant nutmeg. This spice, present in practically every home, improves food flavour and has a wide range of health benefits. In addition, nutmeg is also used to massage kids. Today, we're going to provide information on nutmeg in this article. Here we'll tell you in detail about nutmeg's benefits, uses, and harms.

Ayurvedic Herbs Include Nutmeg

Nutmeg is a particular type of herb from the tree's seeds called Myristica fragrans. Nutmeg is known as nutmeg in English. The use of nutmeg in Ayurveda is very beneficial for the body. Two spices, nutmeg and mace, are obtained from the nutmeg tree. Like other spices, nutmeg also has many medicinal properties. Nutmeg contains copper, vitamin B1, vitamin B6, magnesium, and antioxidants. This mineral helps you get rid of many types of diseases.

Nutmeg's Benefits and Uses

Nutmeg not only treats different health problems but can also help keep the whole body healthy. The following includes the benefits and uses of nutmeg:

If you are troubled by the problem of sleeplessness, then you may have an issue with insomnia. In such a situation, drink nutmeg powder mixed with milk before sleeping at night for two weeks. You will get results very quickly by using it. Nutmeg is very effective in keeping the teeth healthy. It helps in protecting the teeth from many diseases. Antibacterial properties are also found in its oil, which protects against infection. The use of nutmeg in Ayurveda provides relief from many diseases. It also includes curing an impaired digestive system. If you are troubled by fatigue and stress, then nutmeg oil can be used to reduce it. Arthritis can cause joint pain as well as inflammation. The use of nutmeg can be beneficial in this situation. Nutmeg has properties that help in increasing libido. For example, you can drink it mixed with soup or juice. Nutmeg proves beneficial in controlling blood sugar. Consuming this extract significantly lowers the level of blood sugar. The use of nutmeg can be helpful to some extent in the prevention of cancer. This is because it has antitumor properties, which can help reduce the risk of cancerous tumours. Nutmeg extract has anti-diabetic properties. This property can help in preventing the increase in the level of glucose present in the blood. Consumption of nutmeg can prove to help increase immunity. This is because it contains vitamins A, C, and E, which help improve immunity.

Nutmeg's Side Effects

Along with the benefits of nutmeg, there are some drawbacks

Consuming 5 grams or more of nutmeg can cause hiccups, abdominal pain, mental disorders, excessive thirst, liver problems, and double vision. Do not consume it if you have a problem with gas because excessive consumption can complicate gastric issues. Many times, the consumption of nutmeg in excess has the same effect as that of the intoxicant. It can also cause a dry mouth problem. Or there may even be death. Myristicin and safrole, found in nutmeg, can cause hallucinations, confusion, and other emotional problems. Pregnant women should not consume nutmeg without first consulting a doctor. Because its effect is only temporary, it can harm the unborn child.

The information in this article has been given to us by Dr Chanchal Sharma, so follow it only after taking advice. And contact the doctor to know the correct intake and its proper dosage.

