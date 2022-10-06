The Parijat, often called night jasmine, is a tiny shrub with aromatic flowers. The lovely flowers are used in a variety of ancient healing practices. This flower blooms at night and loses its lustre throughout the day. Dt. Ashish Rani, Nutrition and Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare shares parijat's uses, effects and benefits.
Medicinal Uses Of Various Parts Of The Parijat Plant
Parijat leaves contain antiallergic, antiviral, and antibacterial that relieves coughs, arthritis, worm infestations, etc. In addition, the bitter juice from the leaves acts as a tonic. The entire Parijat plant, including the leaves and roots, has several medicinal characteristics-
Parijat flowers: The aromatic flower of Parijat is excellent for respiratory and gastrointestinal issues. Additionally, it prevents parasite and bacterial growth.
Diabetes Control: Controlling excessive blood sugar levels is one of the leading health advantages of parijat. In addition, Parijat flower extract has a potent anti-diabetic effect in managing diabetes.
If You Are Having A Constant Cough And Throat Irritability?
Tea produced from Parijat flowers and leaves is used to treat bronchitis, colds, and cough.
According to studies, the Parijat plant's ethanol extract is a potent bronchodilator.
In addition, it contains antiallergic, antiviral, and antibacterial properties. It is also excellent for treating asthma.
Immunity Booster
Parijat flowers and leaves act as immunostimulatory to boost immunity due to ethanol's presence.
Treat arthritic knee pain and sciatica.
The most painful conditions are sciatica and arthritis. The anti-inflammatory characteristics and essential oils in Parijat leave help treat arthritic knee pain.
Anti-allergic, antiviral, and antibacterial properties