Night-Flowering Jasmine: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Parijat

Dt. Ashish Rani, Nutrition and Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare shares parijat's uses, effects and benefits.

The Parijat, often called night jasmine, is a tiny shrub with aromatic flowers. The lovely flowers are used in a variety of ancient healing practices. This flower blooms at night and loses its lustre throughout the day. Dt. Ashish Rani, Nutrition and Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare shares parijat's uses, effects and benefits.

Medicinal Uses Of Various Parts Of The Parijat Plant

Parijat leaves contain antiallergic, antiviral, and antibacterial that relieves coughs, arthritis, worm infestations, etc. In addition, the bitter juice from the leaves acts as a tonic. The entire Parijat plant, including the leaves and roots, has several medicinal characteristics-

The aromatic flower of Parijat is excellent for respiratory and gastrointestinal issues. Additionally, it prevents parasite and bacterial growth. Diabetes Control: Controlling excessive blood sugar levels is one of the leading health advantages of parijat. In addition, Parijat flower extract has a potent anti-diabetic effect in managing diabetes.

If You Are Having A Constant Cough And Throat Irritability?

Tea produced from Parijat flowers and leaves is used to treat bronchitis, colds, and cough.

According to studies, the Parijat plant's ethanol extract is a potent bronchodilator.

In addition, it contains antiallergic, antiviral, and antibacterial properties. It is also excellent for treating asthma.

Immunity Booster

Parijat flowers and leaves act as immunostimulatory to boost immunity due to ethanol's presence. Treat arthritic knee pain and sciatica. The most painful conditions are sciatica and arthritis. The anti-inflammatory characteristics and essential oils in Parijat leave help treat arthritic knee pain. Anti-allergic, antiviral, and antibacterial properties The antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-allergic properties of parijat oil are excellent.

Apart from these, Parijat also works excellent in the following conditions:

Works as a laxative

Best skin healing properties

Manages anxiety

Helps to relieve menstrual cramps

Prevent dental issues

Side-Effect Of Parijat

Longer consumption of parijat leaf decoctions could lead to stomach lesions because of the methyl salicylate content

The tannic acid in the Parijat leaves can cause side effects such as stomach irritation, nausea, vomiting and gastrointestinal ulcers. So kindly take it in moderation.