Myrobalan: Precautions, Side Effects And Benefits Of Harad

Myrobalan used for cough and cold: Ayurveda, the conventional Indian medical system, uses the medicinal fruit Harad, also called Myrobalan or Haritaki (Terminalia chebula). It has been used for centuries to treat various illnesses and is highly regarded for its therapeutic properties. However, being cautious and aware of any potential side effects when using any herbal remedy is crucial. Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Babin NM at Jindal Naturecure Institute, shares myrobalan's uses, side effects and benefits.

Benefits Of Myrobalan (Harad)

How to take harad powder for constipation?

Benefits for the skin: Harad is occasionally used in skincare formulations because of its astringent and anti-inflammatory properties. It might lessen acne and skin inflammation while accelerating wound healing. Health of the respiratory system: In Ayurveda, Harad is used to treating ailments of the respiratory system like cough, asthma, and bronchitis. It is said to have antimicrobial and expectorant properties. Digestive function:Harad is frequently used to support digestion. It can enhance appetite, ease constipation, remove undigested food and accumulated toxins and support gastrointestinal health. The fruit has a lot of antioxidants, which can help shield the body from free radicals and oxidative stress and possibly lower the risk of developing chronic illnesses. Support for the liver: Harad is thought to have hepatoprotective properties, which may help prevent liver damage from toxins and lifestyle disorders.

Side Effects Of Myrobalan (Harad)

How to use Harad powder for weight loss?

Digestive disturbances: Harad has a laxative effect that, particularly when taken in high doses, can result in loose stools or diarrhoea. To avoid dehydration, hydrate yourself sufficiently. To reduce the possibility of experiencing digestive discomfort, it is recommended to begin with a lower quantity and slowly raise it. Electrolyte imbalance: Long-term overdose use of Harad can cause the body's potassium levels to become out of balance. Symptoms like fatigue, muscle weakness, and irregular heartbeat may result. Regular electrolyte level monitoring is advised when used for an extended period. Harad may interact with several drugs, such as antiplatelet agents, anticoagulants, and diabetic medications. If you take any medications, speaking with a healthcare provider is crucial to prevent any possible interactions.

Precautions For Myrobalan (Harad)

Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Because the safety of Badi Harad during these times has not been thoroughly investigated, it is advised that pregnant and nursing women seek medical advice before using it. Allergies: People allergic to Combretaceae plants, including Terminalia species, should avoid Harad.

