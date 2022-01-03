Mustard Seeds: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Mustard Seeds: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Mustard seeds have been part of ancient medicine for a long time. They offer many health benefits of mustard seeds that you should know about.

Mustards are part of the Brassicaceae family and were one of the first plants to be cultivated. Their seeds are one of the oldest spices known, with over 5000 years of use and cultivation. There are about 40 different mustard plant species, but three are the most common for culinary use: black, brown, and white mustard seeds are commonly used in recipes and to make mustard.

The seeds, leaves, and flowers of the mustard plant are edible. It is a plant that belongs to the same genus as cabbage and turnips. The plant Brassica nigra produces black mustard seeds. Black mustard seeds, which are native to North Africa, parts of Europe, and Asia, are still immensely popular throughout the Middle East and Asia Minor, where they originated. The seeds have been stripped of their seed coverings and are quite tiny. They can be pounded into a spice or used whole, and the flavour is often enhanced by hot oil. Brown mustard seeds come from Brassica juncea plant, whereas yellow mustard comes from the seeds of Sinapis alba (the white mustard plant).

Uses Of Mustard Seeds

Mustard plants occur in a wide range of cultivars, all of which are nutrient-dense. Their leaves are high in calcium, copper, as well as vitamins C, A, and K, while their seeds are high in fibre, selenium, magnesium, and manganese. Mustard leaves are flexible in salads, soups, and stews since they can be consumed raw or cooked. They can be cooked in the same way as spinach, but their flavour is harsher and more radish-like.

Mustard seeds can be soaked and used to make a mustard paste, steeped in warm milk, whipped into salad dressings, pulverised and sprinkled on heated meals, or soaked and used to make a mustard paste.

Health Benefits

Mustard provides several health benefits as it contains antioxidants and other beneficial plant compounds that can protect your body from various diseases. It is believed that mustard seeds have been a part of traditional medicine for centuries. Some of the common health benefits of mustard seeds include:

May protect against cancer

Cancer is a condition in which some cells in the body grow out of control and spread to other parts of the body. A study published in Carcinogenesis found that glucosinolates in mustard may help kill cancer cells or prevent them from spreading. However, more research is required to know for sure.

You may like to read

Reduces psoriasis symptoms

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes red, itchy scaly patches on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp, among other places. It goes through cycles, with flare-ups lasting a few weeks or months, then diminishing or going into remission. Treatments and changing lifestyle habits can help manage symptoms of the disease. According to a study published in The Journal of Dermatology, eating a diet rich in mustard seeds can help reduce inflammation and promote the healing of psoriasis-related lesions.

Protects against dermatitis

Dermatitis is a broad term that refers to common skin irritation. It has a variety of causes and symptoms, but the most common ones are itchy, dry skin or a rash. It could also cause blisters, oozing, crusting, or flaking of the skin. A study published in the Journal of Southern Medical University found that mustard seeds may expedite healing and lessen the symptoms of contact dermatitis.

Helps with infections

Antioxidants can aid in the treatment of infectious diseases in a variety of ways. They aid in the development or maintenance of healthy immune cells that fight infections. Antioxidants also protect cells from infection-related cell damage. Antioxidants included in mustard seeds may protect against bacteria and fungi such as E. coli, B. subtilis, and S. aureus. However, several investigations have found that there are no protective effects.

However, there is limited research to support the benefits of mustard seeds. Furthermore, most of the studies used mustard extracts in cells or animals. As a result, it's unknown whether mustard seeds would have the same impact as claimed. Before significant judgments can be drawn, more research is required.

Side Effects Of Mustard Seeds

Most people are regarded safe when they eat mustard seeds, especially in proportions that are common in the normal person's diet. However, taking significant levels of mustard seeds can cause abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and gut inflammation.

Uncooked mustard seeds also contain substances called goitrogens These are compounds that can interfere with the normal function of your thyroid, which is the gland responsible for regulating your metabolism. So, make sure to consult your doctor before you include mustard seeds in your diet.