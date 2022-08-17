Moringa: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects

Moringa is also known as 'drumstick tree' or 'tree of life' or even 'miracle tree.' Its nutritional values are of a very wide range. It contains essential amino acids, bioactive compounds, fiber, carbohydrates, mineral, vitamins and many more. It is a very ancient herb and has been in use for a long time. It really acts like a miracle cure for all kinds of ailments. It is considered as a very powerful plant. Moringa plant is edible and the leaves are the most most nutritious and edible.

Health Benefits Of Moringa

Here are 10 health benefits of Moringa.

Moringa leaves are packed with amino acids, protein, 27 vitamin, almost 46 antioxidants, calcium, iron, magnesium and potassium. It aids in the normal functioning of the body.

Moringa helps the body fight inflammation. It contains phytonutrients, antioxidants and antibacterial compounds that aid in this task. These compounds target free radicals (compounds that damage cells) and as a result reduces oxidative stress, inflammation and fights disease.

Moringa is also known to be a sort of an aphrodisiac. It can increase your sexual drive.

It is a great energy booster. The high quantity of vitamins and minerals in moringa helps sustain long term energy and also increases metabolism.

Moringa may boost cognition given its amino acid and vitamin profile. It contains the happiness hormone, serotonin and also its precursor, tryptophan.

Moringa is believed to aid in blood sugar balance thanks to its chlorogenic acid and isothiocyanates.

Moringa is packed with antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which may combat premature wrinkles and keep your skin looking youthful, according to research.

If you struggle with high blood pressure, adding moringa to your diet regularly might make a difference.

This herb is very good for digestion and constipation because it has a lot of soluble and insoluble fibers.

Moringa has properties that help lower lipids and prevents plaque build up in artery walls, this supports the heart health.

Uses Of Moringa

This plant is very versatile in nature. You can add it in a variety of foods starting from meals to snack items and even beverages like tea or juice. Its properties will impact you in any way you consume it.

Side Effects Of Moringa

This plant is very powerful and that is why is recommended to be used in small quantities. If consumed in large quantities, you can get stomach upset, digestive issues or abdominal pain. In case you are breast feeding or are pregnant, do not consume this at all. The bark, root and flowers of this plant contains some chemical which may harm you.

