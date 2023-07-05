Monsoons 2023: 5 Herbs To Incorporate In Diet To Battle Monsoon-Related Illness

Ashwagandha comes with immune-modulating powers that can help strengthen your defences during the monsoons. (Credits: Instagram)

Ideally known for adding freshness to your meals, herbs like Ashwagandha, neem and lemongrass can prevent monsoon ailments.

Monsoon brings in a whole new set of health issues for each one of us. The damp and humid weather is a perfect environment for microbes to grow and thrive. In order to prevent monsoon-related illnesses like flu, fever, cold, or even rashes - you must focus on boosting your immunity. Not many know that monsoons can take a toll on your metabolism as well. It makes you more prone to bloating and indigestion.

Diet plays a pivotal role in battling against monsoon-related illness. Immunity-boosting foods like citrus fruits, turmeric, green leafy vegetables among others can bring a drastic change in your immunity levels. Nutritionist Loveneet Batra emphasises incorporating herbs in the day-to-day meals. Ideally known for adding freshness to your meals, herbs like Ashwagandha, neem, lemongrass, giloy, and ginger can also prevent monsoon ailments. Each herb holds a unique power to ward off the monsoon ailments and keep us in high spirits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

TRENDING NOW

5 Herbs That May Help You Fight Off Monsoon-Related Illness:

Ashwagandha: This mighty herb comes with immune-modulating powers that can help strengthen your defences during the monsoon. Consume it as a supplement and watch it unleash its magic, shielding you from those pesky illnesses.

Neem: Packed with nimbidin and nimbolide, this herb is armed with antibacterial and antifungal properties. Sip on some neem tea to promote overall well-being and keep the germs at bay. You can also chew the neem leaves.

Lemongrass: Lemongrass is rich in citral, a superhero compound that exhibits antimicrobial and immune-stimulating powers. This herb can be infused in a cup of tea or a bowl of soup. Lemongrass fortifies the immune system and fends off common monsoon illnesses.

You may like to read

Giloy: It helps you fight against infections and aid in early recovery. With its Javarghana (antipyretic) (fever-reducing) properties, it's the perfect ally to manage fever and flu-like symptoms. Consume it as a decoction or in powdered form to bolster your immune system.

Ginger: Ginger has anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antibacterial properties. There are umpteen ways to incorporate ginger in the diet. Its immune-boosting properties may help you fight off any lurking infections.

RECOMMENDED STORIES