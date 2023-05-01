Mesua Ferrea: Precautions, Side Effects And Benefits Of Nagkesar

Today, we will define Mesua ferrea and discuss its benefits, applications, and adverse effects.

Ayurveda has shown us the path to a healthy existence for thousands of years. Similarly, there are many similar trees and plants in Ayurveda, the qualities of which many of us are unaware. For example, Mesua ferrea is a plant with medicinal characteristics that can help the body recover from various ailments. Over the years, Mesua ferrea has been used to treat multiple infections connected with vomiting, urinary tract abnormalities, and urinary disorders. But did you know that clearing toxins from the stomach and treating stones also benefit the body in various ways? Today, we will define Mesua ferrea and discuss its benefits, applications, and adverse effects.

What Is Mesua Ferrea (Nagkesar)?

Mesua ferrea is classified as a rare herb. The flowers are white and yellow. This plant's flowers, fruits, and seeds are all utilized as medicine. Chyawanprash is made from Mesua Ferrea. Nagkesar is its Hindi name. Nagapushpa, Iron Wood, and Indian Rose Chestnut are other names for it. It is found chiefly in India and tropical places. Mesua ferrea is phlegm-biliary, astringent, pungent, hot, brief, dry, and curative.

What Precautions Should Be Taken In Mesua Ferrea (Nagkesar)?

Taking specific precautions when utilizing Mesua Ferrea (Nagkesar) is critical:

First, keep this herb out of children's reach. If you have had any surgery, tell your doctor about it. Nagkesar may be affected by your drug. Pregnant women and those suffering from various conditions should avoid Mesua Ferrea. There may be adverse impacts.

Side Effects Of Mesua Ferrea (Nagkesar)

Along with the benefits of ingesting Mesua ferrea, there are also drawbacks. Nagkesar is generally regarded as safe to consume. However, the following adverse effects can occur if you consume more than the recommended amount:

Nausea or vomiting Stomach pain Heartburn Having high blood pressure

You must contact your doctor if you are allergic to Mesua ferrea.

Benefits Of Mesua Ferrea (Nagkesar)

When it comes to Mesua ferrea advantages, it contains a variety of medicinal qualities.

Mesua ferrea is most efficient in treating stomach disorders, whether it aids in treating indigestion, acidity, gas, and bloating. Hiccups are such a nuisance that if they start, they do not stop; Mesua ferrea can be helpful in-home treatments to prevent this. Mesua ferrea is particularly effective in treating respiratory issues. If it can help treat respiratory illnesses like asthma, to treat respiratory disorders, make a decoction of Mesua ferrea flowers and bark and consume it. Mesua ferrea is the most effective treatment for liver disorders and helps keep the liver healthy. Because the liver is so important in fertility, it must be in good shape to regulate hormones. Mesua ferrea alleviates infertility. Its powder is an antioxidant, removing toxins from the body and improving egg quality.

Dr./Director Chanchal Sharma provided us with the information for this article, so proceed with caution. Also, see your doctor to determine the appropriate intake and dosage.

