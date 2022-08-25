Lotus Seeds: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Makhana

Lotus seeds aka Makhana are the perfect evening snack due to their many nutritional properties. Here are all the health benefits of Makhana you should know.

The seeds of the lotus plant Nelumbo nucifera are known as lotus seeds or lotus nuts. Other names for the lotus plant include Indian lotus, sacred lotus, and Chinese water lily. It is sometimes referred to as both a medicinal and an edible plant.

In several Asian nations, the lotus plant and its seeds are regularly consumed and used medicinally. In countries where there is burgeoning interest in complementary or holistic medicine and the therapeutic benefits of numerous plants, lotus seeds are becoming more and more popular.

Health Benefits Of Lotus Seeds

Here are all the health benefits of lotus seeds you need to know about:

Boosts heart health

Lotus seeds are high in magnesium, which helps improve blood and oxygen flow of nutrients to the body. Your body may be more vulnerable to heart attacks if your magnesium levels are low. Lotus seeds contain magnesium and folate nutrition content that can reduce the risks of coronary heart disease and other heart-related illnesses.

Good for kidney health

According to Ayurveda, lotus seeds contain an astringent that can be highly beneficial in restoring kidney function. It helps in eliminating toxins and wastes from the body, lowering acidity and preventing stone formation. The diuretic properties help eliminate urine and other fluid wastes, improving overall kidney function.

Contains anti-ageing properties

Lotus seeds contain an enzyme called L-isoaspartyl methyltransferase that helps repair and boost collagen production in the body. They are also added to cosmetics to reverse the signs of ageing and reduce the signs of ageing.

Enhances sleep

Lotus seeds contain soothing and antispasmodic properties that help the nerves relax and improve your sleep. It also aids in blood vessel dilatation and reduces anxiety and despair. This is made possible by the isoquinoline alkaloids found in lotus seeds.

Manages blood sugar levels

Lotus seeds have a low glycemic index, which can help keep your blood sugar levels in check. Lotus seeds are an excellent evening snack for diabetics when they are dried or roasted. Lotus seeds help to stabilise blood pressure levels in the body since people with diabetes are at an increased risk of developing hypertension or high blood pressure.

Improve sexual health

Lotus seeds, which are infused with plant-based bioactive chemicals, are a fantastic aphrodisiac that significantly increases libido and sexual drive in both men and women. They promote blood flow to the reproductive organs, supplying those tissues with essential nutrients and energy and enhancing sexual well-being and fertility. One can effectively treat diseases like erectile dysfunction in men and poor sex drive in women by including a small number of roasted lotus seeds in one's normal diet.

Side Effects Of Lotus Seeds

Most people can typically handle very little quantities of both the powder leftovers and lotus seeds. It should only be consumed after seeking medical advice because in certain situations it might cause digestive issues like indigestion, constipation, and stomach cramps.