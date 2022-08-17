Liquorice: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Mulethi

Liquorice is a good anti-inflammatory agent that reduces pain and inflammation in the skin. Let's take a look at some of the health benefits of liquorice and its side effects.

A herb called liquorice thrives in some regions of Asia and Europe. Glycyrrhizin, an ingredient in liquorice root, can have negative effects if consumed in excessive quantities. Liquorice is known to include compounds that lower swelling, lessen coughing, and boost the body's natural ability to heal ulcers. In reality, many American-made "liquorice" goods don't even contain liquorice. They contain anise oil, which has a "black liquorice"-like flavour and aroma. The root of the liquorice plant yields liquorice root, one of the oldest herbal treatments in existence (Glycyrrhiza glabra). Liquorice, a native of Western Asia and Southern Europe, has been used for a very long time to flavour medicines, candies, and drinks.

Benefits Of Liquorice

Here are all the health benefits of liquorice you should know about:

Help with skin conditions

There are about 300 chemicals in liquorice root, some of which have strong anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties. Because of this, liquorice root extract is used to treat a number of skin issues, such as eczema and acne. Although topical liquorice gels have also been used to treat acne, there is conflicting and little evidence of their efficacy.

TRENDING NOW

Reduces indigestion

Are you having digestion problems? Liquorice root contains properties that can help deal with indigestion, upset stomach and heartburn. The symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), such as acid reflux and heartburn, may also be reduced by liquorice root extract.

Have anticancer properties

The liquorice root extract has been investigated for its preventive properties against specific forms of cancer due to its concentration of many plant components with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Liquorice root extract may be used to treat oral mucositis, a highly uncomfortable mouth sore that certain cancer patients may develop as a result of chemotherapy and radiation.

Treats peptic ulcers

Peptic ulcers are uncomfortable sores that can appear in the small intestine, lower oesophagus, or stomach. They frequently develop from inflammation brought on by the H. pylori bacteria. Peptic ulcers may be treated with liquorice root extract and its glycyrrhizin.

You may like to read

May aid upper respiratory conditions

Liquorice root extract and tea both have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that may be helpful for upper respiratory disorders.

Manages asthma

Studies on animals have found that the liquorice root extract glycyrrhizin relieves asthma, especially when used with current asthma medications.

Brings down blood sugar levels

Daily consumption of liquorice root extract led to noticeably better blood sugar levels and renal health in 60-day research in rats. There is no human evidence to support this effect.

Eases menopause symptoms

Menopausal hot flashes have been suggested to be treated with liquorice root extract. There isn't much data to support its efficacy for this, though.

Side Effects Of Liquorice

When consumed in average dietary portions, liquorice is probably safe for the majority of people. When eaten in dosages up to 4.5 grammes per day for up to 4 months, liquorice that has had the ingredient glycyrrhizin removed may be safe. Glycyrrhizin-containing liquorice may be dangerous if ingested in large doses or over an extended period of time. For several weeks, consuming 5 grammes or more of liquorice per day can have serious negative effects, including heart attacks. It affects people more easily if they have heart illness, kidney problems, or high blood pressure. Serious negative consequences could also result from consuming a lot of liquorice in the form of candies, lozenges, or tea.

RECOMMENDED STORIES