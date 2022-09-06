Lemongrass: Health Benefits, Uses, And Side Effects

Lemongrass offers a fresh and light smell with a hint of lemon. Consumers have loved it for ages. This fragrance is light on our senses and provides multiple benefits.

Lemongrass is an incredible source of vitamins and minerals you can add to your diet. Here are all the health benefits and side effects of lemongrass you should know.

Lemongrass is also known as Cymbopgon sitratus - a grassy plant that has been traditionally used for cooking and herbal medicine. It is a fragrant plant native to Sri Lanka and South India. Lemongrass oil is extracted from the leaves and stalks of the lemongrass plant and it has been used in a lot of personal care products. It is a great source of antioxidants and antimicrobial properties that can be beneficial for people. In fact, lemongrass has been a natural remedy to treat digestive issues, neurological problems and hypertension.

How To Use Lemongrass?

More research is required to determine the standard dosage for any condition. However, it is recommended to start with one cup daily. The most common way to consume lemongrass is in the form of tea. For headaches, stomachache, abdominal pain, and muscle pain, some individuals use lemongrass and its essential oil directly to the skin. Lemongrass essential oil is used as aromatherapy for muscle soreness when inhaled. Lemongrass is employed as a flavour in both food and drinks. You can also add lemongrass to your diet by adding them to your food. Make sure you choose organic lemongrass or get high-quality from a reputable manufacturer.

Health Benefits Of Lemongrass

Here are all the benefits of including lemongrass in your diet:

Contains antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory properties

Lemongrass contains antioxidants that help get rid of free radicals in your body, causing diseases. Lemongrass also contains antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that help deal with several health problems like heart disease and stroke.

Helps deal with nausea

Lemongrass oil has been used as a home treatment for treating nausea since ancient times. It is frequently used to treat pregnant morning sickness. According to a 2012 study, stomach ulcers, a major source of nausea or digestive pain, can be avoided by using lemongrass oil.

Improves digestion

A study published in the National Institutes of Health found that lemongrass contains properties that can help deal with digestive problems. According to the study, the essential oil from lemongrass leaves can help shield the stomach lining from harm caused by aspirin and alcohol.

Good for cholesterol

Lemongrass can be a good addition to your diet if you have high cholesterol levels. It has been traditionally used to treat high cholesterol levels and heart disease. A study published in the African Journal of Biotechnology found that lemongrass reduces cholesterol levels in rats who had high cholesterol levels.

Lowers cancer risk

Lemongrass contains anticancer properties that can strengthen your immune system to fight off cancer on its own. In fact, studies have shown that lemongrass is used as a part of therapy during chemotherapy and radiation.

Manages blood pressure levels

Lemongrass has a lot of potassium, which helps the body produce more urine. As a result, blood circulation is improved and blood pressure is decreased. Research in the Medical Forum Monthly found that lemongrass is beneficial in lowering blood pressure. In fact, some studies have shown that lemongrass tea is more effective in some cases than green tea.

Regulates blood sugar levels

Lemongrass has been used to treat both diabetes and heart disease. A 2007 study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology examined the results of giving lemongrass to rats. The rats' fasting glucose levels, cholesterol levels, and triglyceride levels all improved after 42 days of ingesting 125 to 500 milligrammes of lemongrass per kilogramme of body weight once a day. These findings suggest that consuming lemongrass may aid in the treatment or prevention of diabetes and heart disease. However, more research is needed.

Acts as a diuretic

A diuretic causes you to urinate more frequently, helping your body get rid of extra sodium and water. If you have oedema, liver failure, or heart failure, diuretics are frequently recommended. In a 2001 study testing lemongrass tea's effects on rats, diuretic efficacy comparable to that of green tea was observed without organ damage or other negative side effects.

Aids weight loss

Are you someone trying to lose weight? If yes, then you should add lemongrass tea to your diet. As a cleansing tea, lemongrass tea boosts metabolism, which further helps with weight loss. A 2013 study that appeared in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that the polyphenol chemicals and caffeine in lemongrass enhance fat oxidation and energy expenditure, which helps people lose weight.

Helps with symptoms of PMS

Lemongrass might be a good natural remedy for menstrual cramps due to its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. According to a study published in the Journal of Advanced Pharmaceutical Technology & Research, lemongrass oil can help cool the body.

Reduces rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that causes joint inflammation and pain. It is caused by the immune system attacking healthy body issues and the lining of the joints. A study published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research found that lemongrass essential oil can work for patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

Manages stress

If you have been dealing with stress, lemongrass may help you ease the symptoms. A study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine found that the smell of lemongrass oil can decrease stress. Plus, consuming lemongrass induces the production of serotonin, which helps soothe the mind and promote sleep.

Relieves headaches

If headaches are a problem then you should add lemongrass to your diet. Studies have found that lemongrass essential oil could be a good treatment for headaches.

Side Effects Of Lemongrass

Lemongrass is generally considered safe in limited amounts but too much of it can lead cause some side effects, including:

dizziness

dry mouth

lethargy

frequent urination

increased hunger

You should also look out for allergies and visit a doctor if you notice any allergic symptoms like rash, breathing difficulties, rapid heart rate and itching. You should avoid drinking lemongrass tea if you are pregnant or have low levels of potassium.