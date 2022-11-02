Jyotishmati is a traditional Ayurvedic plant that has many health advantages. Its botanical name is Celastrus paniculatus Willd. It belongs to the Celastraceae family. For centuries, Jyotishmati had been helpful for several diseases; however, it turned out to be an effective mind tonic and hunger tonic. In addition, particular oil from the Celastrus seed was utilized to deal with bodily weakness and psychic distress, lessen asthma signs or symptoms, decrease migraine and arthritis and heal the pain.
The Ayurvedic specialist (Baidya) creates a tonic from the seed oil; these people use that tonic to minimize psychological tiredness and memory decline and increase memory recollect, sharpness, and other thoughts. Neelam Ali, Dietician, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences, shares jyotishmati's effects, benefits and uses.
Phyto Constituents
Seeds contain 60 % oil which is thick and reddish-yellow. The Other Ingredients are tannin,
Celestin(antibacterial), Clastrol, and Beta-sitosterol (which might reduce cholesterol levels).
Panduhara is helpful for liver and anaemia issues.
Special Medicines With Jyotishmati
Jyotishmati oil - Used in treating leukoderma, Smriti Sagar Ras-used to improve memory and concentration, especially in older adults.
Jyotismathi Oil of the seeds and milk for enhancing memory: 3-5 drops of Jyotismati oil is added to milk and given to children at night. 20-30 days of regular medication helps to improve memory and intellect. A bland, spice-free diet must be adhered to while taking this medication.
Hartono capsules - A cardiac tonic
Remedy For Muscular Pain
Apply leaf paste on the swollen area of the muscle to relieve discomfort. This helps to reduce the pain.
Treating leprosy: Jyotismathi oil can be used orally or applied locally to treat leprosy.
Eye problems: Seeds of Jyotismathi may be effective in improving vision.
Treating fistula: You can cure it by applying Jyotismathi oil.
Treating urinary problems: If you have urinary retention, Jyotismathi oil can treat it.
Oral consumption of Jyotismathi might help to strengthen the stomach. Jyotismathi can also help
with your digestion process and increases your appetite.
This is seen in some research. As assessed by histological examination, Celastrus oil has increased cerebellum concentrations of protein and phospholipids; this is thought to indicate increased myelination.
Side Effects Of Jyotismathi: Jyotismathi can cause side effects such as headaches. To correct the side effects of Jyotismathi, cow milk or cold regimens can be used.
Precautions To Take With Jyotismathi
First, you should avoid jyotismathi if you are a young person with a hot temperament, during the hot season, or in hot places.
You should also avoid jyotismathi if you are pregnant, as it can cause abortion.
Seek medical advice before using it, especially if you are on medicine or are being treated for any illness.