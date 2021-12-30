Indian Gooseberry (Amla): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Amla or Indian gooseberry is an ancient herb that has been part of Indian heritage for thousands of years. Here are the health benefits of amla and its side effects you should know about.

India gooseberry or Amla, also known as Phyllanthus Emblica, is a tree native to India and the Middle East. It appears to function by lowering total cholesterol levels, including the fatty acids known as triglycerides, without changing HDL (or "good") cholesterol levels. As a result, it is often used to treat high cholesterol and chronic heartburn. It's also claimed to treat diarrhoea, osteoarthritis, and cancer, though there's no scientific proof to back up these claims.

Health Benefits Of Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Incorporating this ancient fruit into your diet may improve your overall health. Here are all the health benefits of Amla include:

High Blood Pressure

Amla contains a variety of antioxidants. It has been shown to scavenge free radicals created by the human body during times of stress. Amla includes a significant amount of potassium in addition to antioxidants. As a result of potassium's capacity to regulate blood pressure, it has become a staple in the diets of individuals with high blood pressure. Potassium's leading technique for controlling hypertension is dilating blood vessels, lowering blood pressure even more.

Diabetes

Amla has long been used as a home treatment to help regulate or control diabetes. Diabetes is caused by various factors, the most common of which are stress-related. Vitamin C is abundant in Amla. It's a potent antioxidant that can reduce free radical production and the effects of oxidative stress. Therefore, consumption of Amla products daily can help to prevent diabetes. Amla's fibres can also aid in absorbing excess sugar in the body, restoring normal blood sugar levels.

Mental Health

The antioxidants in amla berries have a great free radical quenching potential, which can help protect brain cells and improve memory. This could explain why Amla is useful in the treatment of dementia patients.

Weight Loss

A slow metabolism could be the cause of fat buildup. In addition, irregular eating habits might cause fat to develop in undesirable places. Amla prevents fat production and aids in the removal of toxins from the body. Raw Amla, sweets, and Amla powder should be consumed with lukewarm water for weight loss.

Eye Health

Amla is also high in vitamin A, believed to help with eye health. Amla berries contain vitamin A, which aids in visual improvement. This can also help to prevent macular degeneration and conjunctivitis, which are common side effects of ageing.

Immunity

Indian gooseberry may help to improve the immune system due to its high vitamin C content. This vitamin can help your immune system in a variety of ways. First, it functions as an antioxidant to reduce cellular damage and inflammation. While short-term inflammation is a normal and healthy immune response, chronic inflammation is a continuous immunological response that can cause health problems. Chronic inflammation has been linked to developing diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and autoimmune illnesses.

Digestive Health

Amla berries include fibre that helps the body regulate bowel motions and may alleviate symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. In addition, Amla berries' high vitamin C content aids in absorbing other minerals. Thus they may be beneficial if you take iron or other mineral supplements.

Hair Health

Amla oil has been used as a home treatment for hair growth for a long time. When a mixture of coconut oil and Amla is used for hair massage regularly, it promotes hair growth. Amla oil promotes hair development by stimulating hair follicles. When hair is treated with Amla oil, the length and volume of the hair improve. It contains vitamin C, which aids in the production of collagen. Replacing dead hair cells on the scalp directly impacts the growth of new hairs. Amla not only promotes hair growth but also helps to prevent dandruff by moisturising the scalp. Vitamin C protects hair against itching and scaling by acting as an anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial agent. According to Ayurveda, premature greying is caused by an excess of pitta. As a result, Amla aids in the reduction of pitta, which helps to delay hair greying.

Side Effects Of Indian Gooseberry

Fresh Indian gooseberries might be challenging to come by. Furthermore, Indian gooseberry supplements may interfere with regular blood coagulation and lower blood sugar levels, which are dangerous. Talk to your doctor if you want to include amla in your diet.