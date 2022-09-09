Indian Frankincense: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Boswellia

Boswellia (Indian Frankincense): Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects

Regarding Ayurveda, several plants can treat various disorders when used correctly and consistently. One such herb is Boswellia, used as incense in houses during religious ceremonies. Many people must have heard of and utilised frankincense, but you might not be aware of the fact that it is also a very potent herb that has the power to heal a variety of illnesses. In numerous disorders like joint pain and inflammation, leucorrhoea, constipation, and piles, Boswellia is said to be helpful by Ayurveda. In this post, we will learn in-depth information about Boswellia's advantages, applications, and risks.

What Is Boswellia?

Frankincense and Shalaki are two other names for Boswellia. The Boswellia tree is a well-known herbal remedy. It is a type of gum made from the resin of the Boswellia tree. Because of its unique aroma, Boswellia is commonly used to produce incense and incense sticks. This herb is used in Ayurveda, one of the world's oldest traditional health practices. Because of its medicinal properties, Boswellia is also used to provide relief from a variety of ailments.

Benefits Of Boswellia

If we talk about the benefits of Boswellia, then many medicinal properties are found in frankincense, which include:

Boswellia is known for its ability to reduce swelling and redness. In addition, some studies have found that the consumption of boswellia can be very beneficial for people who have problems with rheumatoid arthritis.

Boswellia can also prove beneficial to some extent in reducing cancer risk. For example, Boswellia can help reduce breast and intestinal tumours by reducing inflammation in the body, which can lead to cancer.

The boswellic acid in frankincense has also effectively reduced asthma symptoms. In addition, boswellic acid also helps reduce inflammation, opening the respiratory passages.

Grind the bark of Boswellia and apply it to the forehead. This cures headaches. Two drops of Boswellia oil can be used mixed with coconut oil to get relief from inflammatory problems.

Uses Of Boswellia

Ways to consume Boswellia include:

Powder with warm Water as a decoction Mixed with tea

However, according to your health problems, you should consult a doctor about how much and how you should consume boswellia.

You may like to read

Side Effects of Boswellia

Along with the advantages of consuming frankincense, there are also disadvantages. Consuming frankincense is generally considered safe. However, the following are the disadvantages of consuming it in more quantity than usual:

Abdominal distension: Abdominal pain or cramping, vomiting, or nausea

Abdominal pain or cramping, vomiting, or nausea Diarrhoea: At the same time, some people may be allergic to frankincense, and its consumption can cause symptoms like itching, burning, or difficulty breathing.

The information in this article has been given to us by Dr Chanchal Sharma, so follow it only after taking advice. And contact the doctor to know the correct intake and its proper dosage.