Regarding Ayurveda, several plants can treat various disorders when used correctly and consistently. One such herb is Boswellia, used as incense in houses during religious ceremonies. Many people must have heard of and utilised frankincense, but you might not be aware of the fact that it is also a very potent herb that has the power to heal a variety of illnesses. In numerous disorders like joint pain and inflammation, leucorrhoea, constipation, and piles, Boswellia is said to be helpful by Ayurveda. In this post, we will learn in-depth information about Boswellia's advantages, applications, and risks.
Frankincense and Shalaki are two other names for Boswellia. The Boswellia tree is a well-known herbal remedy. It is a type of gum made from the resin of the Boswellia tree. Because of its unique aroma, Boswellia is commonly used to produce incense and incense sticks. This herb is used in Ayurveda, one of the world's oldest traditional health practices. Because of its medicinal properties, Boswellia is also used to provide relief from a variety of ailments.
If we talk about the benefits of Boswellia, then many medicinal properties are found in frankincense, which include:
Ways to consume Boswellia include:
However, according to your health problems, you should consult a doctor about how much and how you should consume boswellia.
Along with the advantages of consuming frankincense, there are also disadvantages. Consuming frankincense is generally considered safe. However, the following are the disadvantages of consuming it in more quantity than usual:
The information in this article has been given to us by Dr Chanchal Sharma, so follow it only after taking advice. And contact the doctor to know the correct intake and its proper dosage.
