Henna: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Mehendi

Dr Pooja Chopra shares Mehendi's benefits and side effects.

"Mehendi or Henna", do you know this plant's roots, stems, leaves, flower pods, and seeds are all highly medicinal? The leaves, which contain the colourant lawson, are the essential part of the plant (red-orange dye molecule). It is also suitable for your hair because it acts as a natural dye, promotes hair growth, conditions the hair, and adds shine. Ayurveda recommends Mehendi for its "Ropan" (healing) and "Sita" (cold) properties. In addition, because of its "Kashaya" (astringent) and "Ruksha" (dry) properties, applying Mehendi aids in the management of dandruff. Dr Pooja Chopra, a Dermatology Consultant at Aakash Healthcare, shares Mehendi's benefits, uses and side effects.

BENEFITS OF MEHENDI

Helps you to get rid of a headache, especially if it starts in your temple and spreads to the centre of your head. Pitta headache is caused by an aggravation of Pitta dosha, according to Ayurveda. Mehendi relieves Pitta's headaches by balancing Pitta. This is because of its Sita (cold) power.

Aids in the control of diarrheal frequency.

Helps control the motion frequency by retaining water fluid in the intestine, thereby preventing diarrhoea. However, data regarding its use in these conditions is insufficient. More evidence/ study is required to rate the health benefits of mehndi in such situations.

Henna is sometimes applied to the affected area for dandruff, eczema, scabies, fungal infections, and wounds.

Henna is also applied to the skin as a temporary "tattoo."

You may like to read

Henna strengthens the hair, and when used as hair dye, it doesn't permanently affect the health of our follicles. Instead, it might help seal the hair cuticle, prevent breaking, and makes our hair shine. It also helps prevent dandruff.

Using a henna-based conditioner also helps to balance oil production on the scalp.

Henna, an organic herbal ingredient, is an excellent dyeing agent for covering up greying and ageing hair.

SIDE EFFECTS OF MEHENDI

When used on the hair or skin, henna is safe for most adults. However, it can cause skin inflammation (dermatitis), which includes redness, itching, burning, swelling, scaling, broken skin, blisters, and scarring. In addition, rarely allergic reactions such as hives, runny nose, wheezing, and asthma can occur.

Most varieties of henna are perfectly safe and non-toxic, but black henna might have allergic reactions. In addition, Henna Based Hair dyes might have other chemicals which might be harmful to sensitive skin; thus, read the label carefully before using any product.

When henna is taken orally, it's considered UNSAFE.

Accidentally ingesting henna necessitates immediate medical attention.

It can cause stomach upset and other side effects like redness, scratching, burning sensation, scaling and nasal congestion.