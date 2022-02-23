Haritaki: Health Benefits, Side Effects, Uses and More

Popularly known as the "King Of Medicines", Haritaki is extensively used for a wide range of traditional remedies for curing various ailments.

Haritaki (Terminalia chebula) is one of the many versatile herbs used in Ayurveda and Siddha medicine. It is one of the three rejuvenating herbs used in Triphala, a popular ayurvedic formulation recommended for reducing inflammation, easing symptoms of stomach ailments, and preventing dental diseases. The other two being bibhitaki and amla.

It is the dried fruit of the Haritaki tree that is native to India but also widely found in China, Nepal and Srilanka. Popularly known as the "King Of Medicines" by many ayurvedic healers, this miraculous fruit is extensively used for a wide range of traditional remedies for curing various ailments.

Haritaki is believed to have anticancer, antifungal, antibacterial, antidiabetic and antioxidant properties. Prized as a very nutritious fruit, it contains essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins, including vitamin C, manganese, selenian, potassium, iron and copper. In addition, it is a source of plant chemicals like tannic acid, gallic acid, palmitic acid, stearic acid and behenic acid.

Health benefits

Practitioners of Ayurveda claim that Haritaki balances all the elements, particularly space (also known as ether) and air. The combination of these two elements is known as Vata dosha, and this is said to be responsible for 80 per cent of all diseases in Ayurveda. The herb is used for the treatment of a number of illnesses, including both short-term and chronic health problems. Below are some of the popularly known health benefits of Haritaki:

Promotes Digestion

Haritaki aids in digestion by enhancing the secretion of the digestive juices and increasing the absorption of essential nutrients from the food. It has a mild laxative effect on the body and also contains dietary fibers, which helps fight constipation. During constipation, experts recommend taking Haritaki powder with water. The herb is also known to be very effective in reducing stomach acidity, eliminating abdominal gas, and reducing bloating and gaseous cramps.

You may like to read

For years, Haritaki has been used in traditional medicine for treating a wide range of gastrointestinal disorders like esophagitis, heartburn, diarrhoea, flatulence, peptic ulcer, gastroesophageal reflux disease, indigestion, constipation, flatulence and stomach pain.

Enhances Weight Loss

Besides improving digestion, the herb can help in reducing risk of obesity. It removes toxins from the body and detoxifies the body. It regulates hunger and reduces craving for unhealthy dietary choices. In addition, it reduces the accumulation of LDL cholesterol or bad cholesterol in the body, and thereby improves metabolism and helps the body to lose weight faster.

Not only it can help get rid of the excess weight but also boost immunity and promotes longevity. The antioxidants and Vitamin C in Haritaki are credited for immune-boosting properties.

Manages Diabetes

Ayurveda practitioners strongly advocate the use of this herb for managing diabetes and keeping the blood sugar levels under control because of excellent hypoglycaemic property. It is also known to help decrease insulin sensitivity in the body. Thus, regular usage of haritaki powder improves various diabetic symptoms like frequent urination, excessive thirst, weight loss, etc.

Improves Cognitive Functions

Haritaki contains powerful antioxidants and flavonoids that are good for the brain. Hence, it is known to help improve cognitive abilities such as memory capacity, focus, concentration, calmness, and alertness. Further, taking Haritaki may help delay the progression of neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinsons, and Dementia, as well as prevent loss of memory.

Boosts libido and fertility

Among its innumerable health benefits, Haritaki is also said to is extremely beneficial in increasing libido (for both males and females) and improving fertility. Considered a natural aphrodisiac, the herb helps in reducing mental stress and anxiety and stimulates the hormones play a role in increasing libido.

Good for skin and hair

Owing to its excellent antibacterial and antioxidative properties, Haritaki helps promote overall skin and hair health. This herb is recommended for various skin infections like acne, pimples, rashes, and boils, as well as treating scalp infections like dandruff, itching and hair fall.

The strong anti-bacterial, anti-viral and antifungal properties of this miraculous herb protect the body against various infections, as well as speeds up wound healing by promoting tissue regeneration. In traditional medicine, Haritaki has been used to treat various skin issues like sores, ulcers, skin fungus, etc.

Haritaki is also claimed to be beneficial for a large number of eye problems including dry eyes, watery eyes, inflamed eyes, stye infection and conjunctivitis.

Heart Health

Haritaki has an extensive heart-healthy properties and is used in treating a host of heart ailments. It is particularly beneficial for patients suffering from arrhythmias and palpitations as it helps relax the cardiac system by calming the mind. What's more, it reduces cholesterol levels in the blood and prevents lipid build-up, which in turn reduces the risk of atherosclerosis, heart attacks, heart blocks, blood clots, etc.

Uses

Haritaki is generally used in the dried powdered form in Ayurvedic remedies. It is taken by infusing it in warm water or in the form of a decoction or tea. It's advisable to always consult a certified herbalist before you add any herb, including Haritaki, to your health regimen.

Ayurveda practitioners recommend taking it with desi kand or mishri or honey (in autumn); along with jaggery (in summers); with ginger (in early winters); and alongside long pepper or gaja pippali (in late winters).

One can also consume haritaki with just honey or long pepper throughout the year.

For treating eye infections and vision disorders, it is advised to boil dried haritaki fruit into a tea, and use it as an eyewash or cleanser when it cools down.

Side Effects

Although Haritaki can offer a lot of benefits to your body, you should avoid consuming haritaki supplements or using the powder without consultation with an ayurvedic doctor or healer. Overconsumption of the herb may cause dehydration, diarrhoea, fatigue or leave a prolonged bitter after taste.

Haritaki helps the body to lower blood sugar levels, and so patients already taking medicines to control their blood sugar should consult a doctor before taking this herb. Pregnant women and lactating mothers should also avoid use of any kind of Haritaki formulation without consulting a doctor.

Always talk to a doctor before taking any herbs to avoid adverse effects and enjoy the benefits.