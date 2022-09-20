Loban: Uses, Effects And Benefits

- Health A-Z
In our traditional Ayurvedic medicine, gum benzoin is considered the best herb and is not only used as an item of worship in the Indian home. Instead, it is used to treat a wide range of medical conditions. However, gum benzoin is primarily used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat arthritis, digestive issues, asthma, and oral health. This article will explain what gum benzoin is and the benefits and side effects of including it in your diet.
Gum benzoin is a remarkable substance obtained from the plant, which is also called myrrh. The milk obtained by making an incision in the bark of its tree is called gum benzoin. Its other name is gum benzoin or frankincense. Gum benzoin has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antidepressant, analgesic, and astringent properties. Also, gum benzoin has a high amount of vitamins and minerals, which is very useful for protection. Or not only cures broken bones but also removes heat from the blood, reduces weight, heals wounds, etc. It has been used in to make medicine and home remedies. For example, the use of frankincense in making incense and incense sticks is common due to its exceptional aroma.
The use of this herb removes many health problems and symptoms. If we talk about the benefits of frankincense, then many medicinal properties are found in frankincense, which includes-
Many of these compounds can be found in gum benzoin, which aids in the elimination of infection from the root. However, it creates a toxic environment for disease in the body and even destroys it.
Whether it's a chronic cough, asthma, tuberculosis, or a simple cough, frankincense incense can help.
Ways to consume gum benzoin include the following:
Consuming gum benzoin has benefits, but there are side effects as well. Gum benzoin use is generally regarded as safe. However, taking it in more significant amounts than usual has the following drawbacks:
Before ingesting it, anyone with any ailment should speak with a doctor.
The information in this article has been given to us by Dr Chanchal Sharma, so follow it only after taking advice. And contact the doctor to know the correct intake and its proper dosage.
