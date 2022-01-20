Gotu Kola: Health Benefits, Side Effects, Uses and More

Gotu Kola hydrates skin. Age, internal health issues, and exposure to the elements deplete and harm the skin barrier. It has skin-brightening properties and also reduces stress marks. It is rich in antioxidants and treats acne. It is used for skin cleaning, and it tightens loose skin too.

Known as the "herb of longevity," Gotu Kola has been used in traditional medicinal Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine systems for centuries.

Gotu kola (Centella asiatica) is a perennial herb that grows abundantly in many parts of the world, including India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, China, Indonesia, and Japan. It has been used in traditional medicinal Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine systems for centuries. Known as the "herb of longevity," Gotu Kola is believed to have many potential health benefits, ranging from wound healing to blood purification, relieving anxiety and improving cognition.

In India, this herb is widely known by its Sanskrit name, Brahmi. Not only gotu kola is used as a healing herb in Ayurveda, but it is also consumed as food in the country. The herb contains various triterpenoids which are mainly credited for the medicinal activity of the plant. For example, triterpene saponins and sapogenins are known to be responsible for its wound healing and vascular effects. However, Gotu Kola also contains more than 70 constituents, including polyacetylenes, flavonoids, flavones, sterols, and lipids.

Gotu kola supplements are also available in capsule, tincture, powdered, or tea form. There are also ointments containing gotu kola extracts to treat wounds and other skin problems.

Health benefits

In Ayurveda medicine, Gotu kola is used to balance all three doshas Kapha, Pitta, and Vata: relaxes pitta, calms vata in the mind, and reduces excess kapha in the body. Below are some of popularly known the health benefits of Gotu kola:

1. Boosts cognitive function

Studies in both animals and human participants have found the benefits of gotu kola extract in boosting cognitive function. For example, a small 2016 study compared the effects of gotu kola extract (1,000 mg/750 mg per day) and folic acid (3 mg) in boosting cognitive function after a stroke. Gotu kola was found to be comparatively more effective in improving memory domain.

Due to its ability to enhance memory and nerve function, Gotu kola is believed to be helpful in treating Alzheimer's disease.

2. Treats Varicose Veins

Several studies have suggested that gotu kola may be used to treat varicose veins and venous insufficiency. In one study, participants who received 60 milligrams of triterpenic fraction of gotu kola twice daily for eight weeks experienced improvements in the health of their veins, including reduced inflammation and pain. Another study found gotu kola extracts beneficial in treating diabetic microangiopathy by improving the function of the veins. However, these studies were conducted in the early 2000s, and more up-to-date research is necessary.

3. Promotes wound healing

Gotu kola seems to increase collagen production, and some studies support its use for wound healing and treating burns. A 2015 study on rats found that wound dressing containing gotu kola was effective in healing multiple types of wounds, including clean cuts, irregular tears and infected tissue. However, most of the studies supporting this health benefit of gotu kola were conducted on animals or used artificial wounds created in labs. This means there is no good scientific evidence to support its use in humans.

4. Relieves anxiety, stress and depression

Gotu kola is also said to be helpful in reducing anxiety. Several studies have confirmed the anti-anxiety effect of gotu kola. In a study, participants who took gotu kola in place of their antidepressant medication for 60 days, self-reported decreased stress, anxiety and depression. Another study showed that gotu kola had an anti-anxiety effect on mice that were sleep deprived for 72 hours. However, larger studies are needed to confirm these findings.

5. Helps ease insomnia

Gotu kola is also suggested as a herbal remedy to treat insomnia that sometimes accompanies anxiety, stress, and depression. Proponents of this herbal remedy consider it a safer alternative to prescription medications used to treat insomnia and other sleep disorders. But consult a doctor before trying this herb.

6. Reduce appearance of stretch marks

Some studies suggested that the terpenoids found in gotu kola may help increase collagen production in the body, which may help prevent new stretch marks from forming and reduce the appearance of existing marks. However, it is advisable to do a patch test before using any topical medication.

7. Treats arthritis

Gotu kola is known to have anti-inflammatory properties and thus it may help relieve joint pain or treat arthritis. In a 2014 study, oral administration of gotu kola on rats with collagen-induced arthritis resulted in reduced joint inflammation, cartilage erosion, and bone erosion.

8. Reduces risk of diseases

It has been theorized that the potent antioxidant effects of gotu kola may have a positive effect on the immune system and help in reducing disease risk. In addition, gotu kola contains asiatic acid, which has been proven to induce apoptosis (spontaneous cell death) and inhibit cell growth activity in certain types of cancer cells, including liver, breast, skin, brain, and gastrointestinal tumor cells.

Side effects and risks

Gotu kola is generally considered safe to use, with very few known side effects of gotu kola such as upset stomach, headache, and drowsiness. Therefore, it is advisable to start with a low dose and gradually increase to a full dose to reduce your risk of side effects.

People with liver disease may be advised to avoid gotu kola supplements. This is because the herb is metabolized by the liver and long-term use may induce liver toxicity.

Due to its calming effect, taking gotu kola with sedatives such as Ambien (zolpidem), Ativan (lorazepam), Donnatal (phenobarbital), and Klonopin (clonazepam) may lead to extreme drowsiness.

Given the lack of research on the benefits and side effects of gotu kola, it is best for children, pregnant women, and nursing mothers to avoid gotu kola supplements. There is also a possibility that gotu kola may interact with prescription or over-the-counter medications.

When applied topically, gotu kola may cause skin irritation in some people. So, always do a patch test when using ointments or creams containing gotu kola extract.

Use chopped or juiced gotu kola immediately as it can quickly oxidize and turn black.

Summary

As there is very little scientific evidence to support the claims that manufacturers make about gotu kola, it is crucial to consult a doctor before trying this herbal remedy. If you begin experiencing any unusual side effects after oral or topical use of gotu kola, discontinue use and see your doctor.

