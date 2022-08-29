Ginseng: Health Benefits, Uses, And Side Effects

Ginseng is a Chinese traditional medicine that offers a plethora of health benefits. Here are all the benefits of using ginseng and its side effects.

Ginseng has been a part of traditional medicine in China for thousands of years. The herb has an oval-shaped stalk, light-coloured, forked roots, and moderately lengthy leaves. Ginsenosides and gintonin are two important substances found in ginseng. The synergistic effects of these substances promote health. Traditional Chinese medicine holds that each variety of ginseng has particular therapeutic benefits. For instance, it is reported that some varieties of Panax ginseng contain "warming" characteristics that may help the blood flow.

Health Benefits Of Ginseng

Here are all the health benefits of ginseng you should know:

Improves brain function

Ginseng contains ginsenosides and compound K that may enhance mental abilities like memory, behaviour, and mood. It also contains properties that can benefit mental functions, promote feelings of calmness and improve mood in people with Alzheimer's disease and healthy people.

Bolsters the immune system

Having a strong immunity is very important, especially at times like these. As per reports, ginseng may boost the immune system in people suffering from cancer and enhance the effects of certain medications.

Increases energy levels

Ginseng has been demonstrated to support energy and aid in the fight against fatigue. In numerous studies conducted on animals, polysaccharides and oligopeptides in ginseng have been associated with reduced oxidative stress and increased cellular energy generation, which may assist in the reduction of fatigue.

Lowers blood sugar levels

Ginseng appears to help persons with and without diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. Additionally, research demonstrates that ginseng extracts benefit by offering the antioxidant defence that lessens free radicals in the cells of diabetics. Ginseng, especially fermented red ginseng, may help boost the generation of insulin, improve the uptake of blood sugar by cells, and offer an antioxidant defence.

You may like to read

Beneficial against cancer

A study published in the Chinese journal of natural Medicine found that Ginseng may help reduce the risk of certain cancers. Additionally, studies have found that ginseng may help chemotherapy patients feel better, lessen adverse effects, and increase the effectiveness of some medications.

Helps in erectile dysfunction treatment

A study published in the Asian Journal of Andrology found that ginseng may be useful for treating erectile dysfunction. It appears that the substances in it may aid to restore normal function by preventing oxidative stress in the blood vessels and tissues of the genital areas. Additionally, research suggests that ginseng may encourage the synthesis of nitric oxide, a substance that enhances penile muscle relaxation and boosts blood flow.

May fight signs of ageing

Ginseng has potent anti-ageing properties. Free radicals can form when the skin is exposed to UV radiation on a regular basis. The skin contains a protein called collagen, which gives the skin its strength, suppleness, and smoothness. Ginseng helps to rejuvenate the skin by lowering oxidative stress. Additionally, it lessens the attack of free radicals and safeguards collagen. Ginseng also moisturises the skin and prevents the development of wrinkles.

How To Use Ginseng?

There are numerous ways to consume ginseng root. You can eat it raw or just steam it to make it softer. In order to produce tea, it can also be stewed in water. Simply steep freshly cut ginseng in hot water for a few minutes to do this. Additionally, ginseng can be used in a variety of foods like stir-fries and soups. Also available are extracted in powder, pill, capsule, and oil form.

Side Effects Of Ginseng

While studies have found that ginseng appears to be safe and should not produce any serious side effects. However, it is also recommended that people who have high blood sugar levels should monitor it before using ginseng. Consuming ginseng can also decrease the effectiveness of anticoagulant drugs, which is why it is best to consult a doctor before including it in your diet.