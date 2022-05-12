Ginger: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Ginger is a herbal supplement. It is a tropical plant that mainly grows in regions with warmer climates, such as China, India and Africa. The root of the ginger plant is one of the staples in the Indian kitchens where it is being used as a spice and flavouring. It's been a traditional remedy in many cultures for thousands of years. In Ayurveda, ginger and its roots are both used as a medicine and sattvic spice in two forms -- fresh (adrak) and dried (shunthi). Ginger is also suitable for all three dosic constitutions of vata, pitta and kapha.

Ginger - The Powerful Herb

Ginger has some special chemicals that may aid in treating stomach upset, and gastric ulcers, and also help in managing weight. The roots of ginger are a great source of anti-inflammation, experts believe that regular intake of ginger can help in managing severe health conditions like dyspepsia, migraine headache, morning sickness, nausea (chemo induced), post-operative nausea and/or vomiting, osteoarthritis, respiratory infections, rheumatoid arthritis, etc.

Health Benefits Of Ginger

This ancient herb has several important properties that can help with many problems. Some of its benefits include:

Helps In Managing Vertigo

Suffering from vertigo? Ginger is the solution. Ginger is a great herb for treating nausea caused by vertigo. According to studies, ginger tea works wonder than any over-the-counter medicines such as placebo in fighting vertigo symptoms. Experts suggest patients suffering from vertigo drink ginger tea with some honey for sweetness twice a day and see what it does to their vertigo.

Managing Stomach Upset

Ginger can help in treating upset stomachs as well. The herb is a member of the plant family that includes turmeric and cardamom. It has been proven highly effective in treating nausea and vomiting - the two symptoms of stomach upset. In fact, ginger is even used to treat morning sickness, muscle pain and menstrual pain.

Reducing Gas And Improving Digestion

Ginger is an amazing herb that can help in increasing the movement through the digestive tract, this may help in relieving or preventing constipation. Ginger also has beneficial effects on the enzyme pancreatic lipase, which aids digestion in the small intestine, thus intake of ginger is great for digestion.

Some of the other diseases that intaking ginger regularly can manage are - Rheumatoid arthritis, muscle and joint pain, etc.

Side Effects of Ginger

Nothing is good when not consumed in the right quantity. The same goes for ginger as well. Intaking ginger more than what is recommended (5grams per day) can have serious side effects. Check out some of them here:

Gas Heartburn Stomach upset Mouth irritation

