Fennel (Saunf): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Fennel seeds are also known by the name saunf in India. These seeds have some amazing health benefits, read on to know everything.

Fennel, also known as saunf in India is a commonly found spice in the Indian kitchen. It goes by the scientific name Foeniculum vulgare. In Ayurveda, Fennel is known for its goodness in the fields of vata and kapha, making it an all-around great digestive herb to keep on hand. And, according to Ayurveda, optimal digestion is fundamental to optimal health!

Fennel seeds are extremely good in treating serious health issues such as indigestion, heartburn, intestinal gas, bloating, loss of appetite, and colic in infants. These amazing seeds also support women's health. According to the experts consuming fennel seeds can increase the flow of breast milk, help in promoting healthy menstruation, and ease the birthing process.

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

As discussed above, fennel seeds are amazing in treating some of the common diseases or disorders. Some of the health benefits of fennel seeds or saunf are:

Great For Digestive Health

Fennel seeds are a well-known agent for promoting good digestive health. Fennel seeds contain a rare combination of warming and cooling properties that helps in stimulating the appetite before meals and facilitate digestion afterwards. Fennel seeds are also good for relieving bloating and relieving gas. It helps in smoothening the blood flow to the stomach thus, helping the digestive system to work properly.

Good For Lactating Mothers

Fennel seeds are estrogenic in nature, so it increases the growth of breast tissue. It also has diaphoretic properties that increase the flow of milk in lactating mothers. These amazing seeds are also rich in diaphoretic properties which support the health of the lactating mothers.

Helps In Regulating Blood Pressure

Did you know chewing fennel seeds helps in increasing the level of nitrite in saliva? Yes, and nitrite is a natural element that helps in keeping a check on the blood pressure levels. These seeds are also rich in potassium which acts as a good agent for managing blood pressure.

Uses

Fennel seeds can be either consumed raw (chew it) or the fennel seed oil can also be used. One can also soak fennel seeds overnight and drink the water the next morning to help get rid of gas and bloating.

Side Effects of Fennel Seeds

Some of the side effects of the fennel seeds are:

Too much consumption of fennel seeds can lead to stomach upset and seizures. It also has another important side effect which one can see on the skin health. Fennel can make skin extra sensitive to the sun and make it easier to get a sunburn.