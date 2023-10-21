Exploring Tulsi: The Journey From Holy Herb To Health Hero

As we continue to explore nature's pharmacy more, Tulsi stands the testament of time, the wisdom of ancient traditions and the quest for health and balance.

Tulsi, also known as the Holy Basil, has a centuries-old history rooted in spiritual and medicinal traditions. Tulsi is revered for its various health benefits and cultural importance. Dr Vikas Verma, Director, Shashvat Ayurveda, Chandigarh, shares that its journey from a sacred plant in ancient rituals to a modern health hero is significant.

Holy Herb

In Hindu culture, Tulsi holds an essential place and is also considered an embodiment of the goddess Lakshmi, also known as a consort of Lord Vishnu.

This sacred plant is often planted near temples and homes, where it is meticulously worshipped as an act of devotion. Tulsi has also found its way into culinary traditions in the modern era. The aromatic leaves of Tulsi are also being added to several dish infusions, imparting flavours and fragrances.

Tulsi's significance also extends to Ayurveda, also known as the ancient Indian system of medicine. This sacred plant has been used for centuries for numerous issues. In the field of Ayurveda, Tulsi is known for its therapeutic properties.

The leaves, seeds, and oils produced from Tulsi also treat various ailments, ranging from the common cold to digestive issues. Overall, Tulsi is known to promote well-being and balance within the body.

Role Of Tulsi In Ayurveda

Stress Buster Tusli is also known to maintain balance and help the body relax and calm down. Supports The Immune System This sacred plant is known for its immune properties. It helps the body to enhance its defence mechanisms, making the entire body resilient to infections and various illnesses. Respiratory Health Benefits In the field of Ayurveda, Tulsi is also known to treat various respiratory ailments like cough, cold, asthma, and bronchitis. The anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties of Tulsi help to clear the respiratory passage and also help to treat breathing difficulties. Digestive Health Tulsi is also beneficial for the digestive system. It also helps in relieving digestive discomfort, gas and issues like bloating. The consumption of tulsi leaves or Tulsi tea after meals is known to assist in the digestion process. Antioxidant The Tulsi plant is full of antioxidants. It helps protect the cells from overall damage caused by free radicals. This helps develop the overall well-being of the body, along with the prevention of chronic diseases.

In The History Of Tulsi

In The History Of Tulsi

We find a remarkable convergence of science and tradition. It is a journey that has elevated Tulsi from a sacred herb to the status of a hero. As we continue to explore nature's pharmacy more, Tulsi stands the testament of time, the wisdom of ancient traditions and the quest for health and balance. It is essential to understand that Tulsi offers us various health benefits. This plant can be used for the well-being of people and not just as a sole treatment for different medical conditions.