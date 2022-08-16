Dried Ginger: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Saunth

Dried Ginger: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Sonth

Dried ginger contains many medicinal properties that can provide several health benefits. Here's everything you need to know about this powerhouse of health benefits.

From adding to your morning tea to including it in sabzi, ginger is one of the most versatile ingredients and widely used ingredients in Indian households. Not only in its raw form but in the form of saunth or dry ginger powder has been used as a part of traditional medical practice for centuries. Due to its antioxidant, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, dry ginger has also been part of medical practices for decades.

Health Benefits Of Dry Ginger

Here are all the health benefits of dry ginger or saunth you should know about:

Good for morning sickness

Suffering from morning sickness? If yes, then saunth may help. Some studies have shown that ginger can help relieve nausea and vomiting for people. While it can be effective for pregnant women, it is best that they consult a doctor before including it in their diet.

Lower cholesterol levels

An increased risk of heart disease has been related to high levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol. Your diet might have a significant impact on your LDL levels. Some studies have found that consuming ginger may help bring down high cholesterol levels. A study published in Pharmacognosy Research found that ginger extract had similar effects on cholesterol levels as the drugs advised to these patients.

Aids weight loss

A critical review in food science and nutrition found that ginger may reduce body weight by helping you decrease the waist-hip ratio. Ginger may have a positive impact on weight loss in a number of ways, including its propensity to boost calorie burn or decrease inflammation.

Reduces osteoarthritis risk

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a widespread medical condition. It involves the deterioration of the joints in the body, resulting in symptoms including stiffness and discomfort in the joints. A study published in the journal Osteoarthritis and Cartilage found that ginger can help reduce the symptoms of osteoarthritis, especially in the knee.

Decreases period pain

The medical term for period or menstrual pain is dysmenorrhea. One of the most commonly used natural ingredients to help reduce period pain is ginger. A study published in the Journal of alternative and complementary medicine found that included 150 women benefitted from ginger to reduce pain.

Lowers blood sugar levels

Ginger contains properties that can help manage your blood sugar levels. A study published in the Iranian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research found that consuming 2 grams of ginger powder per day reduced blood sugar by 12 per cent in people with type-2 diabetes.

May treat indigestion

Recurrent pain and discomfort in the upper section of the stomach are symptoms of chronic indigestion. It is thought that indigestion is largely caused by delayed stomach emptying. Studies have shown that ginger has been demonstrated to hasten stomach emptying.

Improve mental function

Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress both hasten the ageing process. They are thought to be one of the primary causes of Alzheimer's disease and age-related cognitive decline. According to some animal research, ginger's bioactive components and antioxidants may be able to reduce brain inflammation.

Can help fight infections

Ginger contains gingerol which can reduce the risk of infections. A study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine found that ginger extract can reduce the growth of many different types of bacteria.

Uses Of Dry Ginger

Due to its widespread availability, dry ginger powder has been a popular choice for many (for medicinal purposes). Because saunth is available in powder form, it is simple to carry, store, and eat. One of the preferred methods of taking saunth is by combining the powder with salt, clove powder, and Kadha or tea. While experts advise taking this mixture twice a day to relieve cold symptoms, we advise speaking with a doctor to get the precise dosage for you.

Side Effects Of Dry Ginger

Ginger is mostly considered safe but it can cause mild side effects that you should look out for. It may lead to heartburn, diarrhoea and stomach discomfort. When applied to the skin, it may cause skin irritation. While it is considered safe for pregnant women as well, it is best to consult a doctor to make sure you don't suffer from any complications.

