Dill: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects Of Soa

Did you know that Dill, also known as Soa, is an incredible source of vitamins and minerals? Here are all the nutritional benefits of the herb and its side effects.

Dill or dill weed is a herb found in European and Asian cuisines. The plant has thin stems covered in brown, flat, round seeds that alternate with soft leaves. Dill seeds are more aromatic than the leaves, which have a mild citrus flavour. Dill is frequently used as a herb and spice to enhance the flavour of numerous foods. It frequently goes with fish, potatoes, and sauces made of yoghurt. Dill offers a number of nutritional benefits in addition to its culinary applications, and it has historically been used to treat a number of conditions, such as digestive problems, infant colic, and bad breath.

Here's why Dill aka Soa should be a part of your diet.

Health Benefits Of Dill

Here are all the health benefits of Dill you should know about:

Highly nutritious

Dill contains a plethora of nutrients, which is why it is one of the best herbs to include in your diet. It is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, and iron. Adding a pinch of Dill is enough to make your meal nutritious.

Boosts heart health

Heart diseases are one of the biggest health threats in the world. It affects millions of people every year, and accounts for millions of deaths. Dill contains flavonoids which can help reduce the risk of heart diseases and stroke. It is also shown to reduce LDL cholesterol levels which can reduce the risk of heart diseases.

Contains anticancer properties

Monoterpenes is a natural compound found in Dill essential oil that contains anticancer, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. Several studies have shown the positive effects of the type of monoterpenes found in Dill. However, more research is required to know the effects of Dill on reducing cancer risk.

Treats Diabetes

Diabetes mellitus, also known as just diabetes, is a metabolic condition that raises blood sugar levels. Insulin is a hormone that transports sugar from the blood into your cells where it can be stored or utilized as fuel. When you have diabetes, your body can't use the insulin it does make or doesn't produce enough of it. Dill can be used to help manage diabetes, according to studies. Dill aids in the management of type 2 diabetes already present, but it may aid in the prevention of type 2 diabetes.

May help with menstrual cramps

Dill's essential oils may be able to ease your period pains. However, there is currently little and inconsistent research.

Good for bone health

Calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus are all minerals found in dill that are crucial for healthy bones.

Uses Of Dill

Dill is a flavourful ingredient that can easily be added to your food. You can use it to garnish your meals, add flavour to your meals, incorporate it in sauces, or use it in dips and salads. Dill seeds can be added to soups and vegetable dishes.

Side effects Of Dill

Consuming dill is generally safe. However, it has been shown to occasionally result in allergic responses, throat swelling, vomiting, diarrhoea, an itchy mouth, and swollen red spots on the tongue. Furthermore, there is little data on the safety of dill tablets or extracts during pregnancy and breastfeeding, it is advised against using them when you're pregnant.